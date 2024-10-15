Rwanda: APR Teams Lift 2024 Nyerere Volleyball Championship

Rwanda's APR women and men volleyball clubs emerged winners of the 2024 Nyerere International Volleyball tournament that concluded in Moshi, Tanzania, on Monday, October 14.

Peter Kamasa's APR women won the trophy after seeing off Tanzania Prisons in three sets (25-20, 25-23 and 25-21) in the final to finish the campaign unbeaten. They have now dethroned Rwanda revenue Authority (RRA) who had won the 2023 edition.

In men's category, APR came from a set down to complete a 3-1 final comeback against Rukinzo to retain the trophy they won in 2023.

The army side lost first set 19-25 before winning three consecutive sets 25-19, 25 -18 and 25-19 to successfully avoid an upset against the Burundians.

Organised by Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAVA), the week-long multidiscipline event, also known as Nyerere Cup, is held every year in honour of former Tanzania President Julius Nyerere. This year's edition was held in Moshi.

The tournament attracts teams from several countries, primarily from East Africa, including Rwanda, Burundi and Tanzania. The 2024 edition attracted 14 men's teams while the women's category had four participating teams.