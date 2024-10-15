Rwanda: Basketball - Reg, APR Women Set for Zone 5 Club Championship

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR women basketball clubs will present Rwanda in the upcoming FIBA Africa Zone 5 Club Championship which will take place in Zanzibar from October 27 to November 1.

The competition will bring together nine clubs from different countries in the FIBA Zone 5 including Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, Egypt, Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia and Rwanda.

Rwanda will be represented by APR and REG, who finished the 2024 season as champions and runners-up in the domestic league.

The tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2024 FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women bringing together 10 women's basketball clubs from across the continent.