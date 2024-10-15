Rwanda: Basketball - Reg, APR Women Set for Zone 5 Club Championship

14 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) and APR women basketball clubs will present Rwanda in the upcoming FIBA Africa Zone 5 Club Championship which will take place in Zanzibar from October 27 to November 1.

The competition will bring together nine clubs from different countries in the FIBA Zone 5 including Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, Egypt, Kenya, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia and Rwanda.

Rwanda will be represented by APR and REG, who finished the 2024 season as champions and runners-up in the domestic league.

ALSO READ: Basketball: REG crowned women's league champions

The tournament serves as a qualifier for the 2024 FIBA Africa Champions Cup for Women bringing together 10 women's basketball clubs from across the continent.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.