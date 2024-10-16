Africa: AU Urges Dialogue, 'Rejects Military Solutions' in Sudan

El Fasher / Adré / Port Sudan / Entebbe — The African Union's Peace and Security Council* (PSC) has called on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to immediately lift the siege on North Darfur's capital of El Fasher, ensuring safe humanitarian access. Following its 1235th meeting on 9 October 2024, the PSC condemned the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis across Darfur, describing the situation as an "unprecedented catastrophe."

The council's communique reaffirmed the African Union's (AU) commitment to supporting Sudan's peace and stability and strongly condemned sexual violence, child rights violations, and the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools.

It urged both parties to honour the 2023 Jeddah Declaration, including civilian protection and the withdrawal from civilian buildings.

Welcoming Sudan's decision to open the Adré border crossing with Chad and allow aid, the PSC called for more humanitarian corridors and urged the international community to fulfil financial pledges.

Emphasising that there is no military solution, the PSC demanded an immediate ceasefire and stressed that any resolution must be Sudanese-led, rejecting external interference. It called for renewed dialogue, facilitated by the AU, and requested the reopening of the AU Liaison Office in Port Sudan to support peace efforts.

The PSC welcomed continued engagement with Sudanese authorities and stakeholders and announced the establishment of an AU Presidential Ad Hoc Committee on Sudan, set to convene in Entebbe later this month to further support peace efforts.

*The Peace and Security Council is the standing organ of the African Union for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts. It was established to be a collective security and 'early warning' arrangement with the ability to facilitate timely and efficient responses to conflict and crisis situations.