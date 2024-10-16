Sudan: Study Scrutinises Gender Bias in Sudan Media Coverage

Kampala — A recent study highlights a severe gender disparity in Sudanese media institutions, with over 90 percent of these organisations displaying a significant lack of female representation in their administrative bodies.

The study, conducted by the El Alag Centre for Press Services, found that women hold less than 1 percent of leadership positions, with only two women serving as editors-in-chief among the 17 Sudanese media institutions surveyed.

The findings were presented during a workshop held by the Taiba Press organisation in Kampala, Uganda, under the theme "Women's Impact on the Peace Process: Leadership and Economic Empowerment."

The workshop, attended by journalists and media professionals on Saturday and Sunday, aimed to shed light on the role of women in media and their contributions to peace efforts in Sudan.

Women in media coverage

The study, conducted in August 2024, sought to assess the editorial policies of newspaper organisations and news websites concerning their coverage of women's issues. Madiha Abdallah, secretary-general of El Alag Centre and editor-in-chief of El Midan newspaper, presented the findings.

One of the most prominent findings of the study was that while media outlets frequently covered the conditions of displaced women and children, the majority of sources in these reports were men. Limited efforts were made to engage with displaced women directly, restricting their representation in these stories.

The study also highlighted how media institutions prioritised coverage of sexual violence, rape, and famine, based on international and local reports. Despite this apparent focus on humanitarian issues, "many news outlets failed to fully align their coverage with their professed commitments to human rights and the rights of women and children".

While women's issues were often included in broader coverage of displaced persons and refugees, there were few standalone reports addressing the specific violations experienced by women. This lack of distinct reporting further marginalised the representation of women in media narratives, according to the report.

Underrepresented initiatives

The study revealed that there is limited media attention given to women's initiatives, particularly those aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

According to El Alag, Sudanese women's contributions to voluntary and human rights work were largely overlooked during the monitoring period. Media outlets tended to portray women primarily as victims of the war, focusing more on their reproductive roles than on their active participation in politics and peace efforts.

Some media institutions justified their lack of female sources by citing the weak presence of women in decision-making positions within political parties. However, the study argued that the media should actively work to amplify the voices of female experts and activists, particularly in civil society.

There were two significant events that were inadequately covered by Sudanese media according to the study. The first was the final statement issued by international partners following the Geneva talks in August, which called for the protection of civilians and the inclusion of women in peace negotiations. Despite its importance, this statement was only published by one Saudi newspaper (El Akhbar), with Sudanese outlets largely ignoring it.

The second event was the visit of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) commander-in-chief, Abdelfattah El Burhan, to Northern state on August 29, where a group of women publicly demanded an end to the war. "Although this demand reflected the frustration of millions of Sudanese, only one newspaper and a single news website covered the protest, and only after it had gained attention on social media." Other outlets that reported on El Burhan's visit omitted any mention of the women's protest.

Peacebuilding initiatives

The study further criticised the media's insufficient coverage of peace initiatives led by Sudanese women. For instance, a meeting of Sudanese women in Cairo, Egypt on November 10, 2023, to support peace efforts was reported only by one Sudanese newspaper and the UNITAMS website, despite the event's significance.

Similarly, the Kampala conference held in Uganda in October 2023, which focused on women's influence in the peace process, was largely ignored by the Sudanese press. The conference presented a vision for peace developed by Sudanese women, but only one newspaper reported on it.

Feminists against the war

Several feminist initiatives that have emerged since the outbreak of war in April 2023 were highlighted by El Alag centre. These initiatives aim to stop the conflict, provide humanitarian support to displaced women, and ensure women's participation in peace processes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Media Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Among these is the Peace for Sudan Platform, established in May 2023, which includes more than 40 women's organisations working to monitor human rights violations and empower women in peacebuilding efforts. This platform was instrumental in preparing for the Kampala conference last October and launching several initiatives to support peace.

The Sudanese Women's Union and the Thinking Women association also play crucial roles in supporting displaced women and ensuring their voices are heard in peace processes. The Guardians, an organisation founded during the 2018 Sudanese revolution, continues to support women and girls affected by the war, offering psychological and legal aid.

Other initiatives highlighted include Kandakat Omdurman, Together We Can, Women Against Injustice, Darfur Advocacy, and Taa' El Ta'nees Women's Association.

The workshop in Kampala also included a session led by Aisha El Karb, who discussed feminist concepts and women's security in the context of international frameworks such as UN Resolution 1325 and the Kampala Declaration. This session highlighted the gap between theory and practice in Sudanese media, underscoring the need for a more inclusive approach to women's representation both in media institutions and in their coverage.