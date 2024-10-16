East Africa: Comesa Probes Coca-Cola for Potential Anti-Competitive Practices

The COMESA Competition Commission (CCC) has launched an investigation into potential anti-competitive practices by The Coca-Cola Company in the Common Market.

The probe, initiated under Article 22 of the COMESA Competition Regulations, will examine whether the global beverage giant has violated Article 16, which prohibits agreements that may prevent, restrict, or distort competition between member states.

The CCC believes Coca-Cola may have entered into restrictive bottling and distribution agreements with its African affiliates, potentially affecting trade within the region. These arrangements, if proven, could hinder competition across the Common Market.

However, the Commission emphasised that the initiation of this investigation does not imply guilt or a pre-determined outcome.

"The inquiry will assess whether Coca-Cola's conduct has led to anti-competitive effects in the market, as outlined in Part 3 of the Regulations," said Willard Mwemba, CCC chief executive.

Stakeholders and the general public have until 14 November 2024 to submit representations or seek further details regarding the investigation.