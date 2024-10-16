Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Declares State of Disaster After Mbare Market Fire

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a state of disaster following a devastating fire that broke out at Zimbabwe's largest informal retail market, Mbare Musika last week.

The fire destroyed merchandise valued at thousands of US dollars.

In a statement Tuesday, local government minister July Moyo said around 4000 traders have been affected by the fire.

"His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa has, in terms of Section 27(1) of the Civil Protection Act [Chapter 10:06], declared a State of Disaster following a destructive fire at the Mbare Traders Market on 8th October 2024.

"The unfortunate inferno, which razed down the whole retail section and parts of the wholesale market, affected over 4 000 traders whose livelihoods have been negatively impacted," Moyo said.

He also added that this will help mobilise essential resources, both financial and material, to rebuild the market.

"The declaration will thus assist in mobilising necessary resources, in cash and kind, to support rebuilding of the market as well as assist affected entrepreneurs resuscitate their businesses.

"The nation is advised that the government in collaboration with the private sector and other stakeholders, is working flat out to build back better."

Meanwhile the cause of the fire is still being investigated.