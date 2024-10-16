Zimbabwe: International Day of Rural Women - Authorities Urged to Act On Climate Crisis Impacting Rural Women's Livelihoods

RIGHTS groups have called upon the government to address climate change impacts on rural women emphasising their critical role in building climate resilience through sustainable land and resource management.

This year's International Rural Women's Day is under the theme: "Rural Women Sustaining Nature for Our Collective Future: Building Climate Resilience, Conserving Biodiversity, and Caring for Land towards gender equality and Empowerment of Women and Girls."

Commemorating the day Tuesday, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission said the ongoing El Niño-induced drought exacerbates the challenges faced by rural women, as they are disproportionately affected by climate-related disasters.

The commission also appealed to authorities to take action on the climate change impacts affecting the livelihoods of rural women.

"As we commemorate this day, ZGC calls upon the government and relevant stakeholders to take immediate action to address the impacts of climate change on the livelihoods of women living in rural areas through targeted support and resources.

"Raise awareness about the link between economic stress and gender-based violence, providing support services for affected women," said ZGC in a statement.

The World Food Program also said women's empowerment is crucial in the battle against hunger and climate change.

"Empowering women is essential to fighting hunger and climate change. Despite producing half of the world's food, many women struggle to put food on the table.

"We celebrate the resilience and contributions of rural women in Zimbabwe and worldwide."

Meanwhile, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), approximately 80% of women in communal areas make up 61% of the farming community and contribute an impressive 70% of agricultural labour.

Many are classified as unpaid family workers, dedicating 16 to 18 hours a day, 49% to agricultural activities and 25% to domestic responsibilities.