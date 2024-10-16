Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Reassigns Two Ministers, Demotes Shava

16 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has demoted Foreign Affairs Minister Frederick Shava in a mini-cabinet reshuffle.

Shava was reassigned to the Higher and Tertiary Education Ministry swapping positions with Amon Murwira who will now head the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

This is the third reshuffle during Mnangagwa's second presidential term.

In a statement Tuesday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya said the reassignment was with immediate effect.

"In terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reassigned the under-listed Ministers as follows:

"Hon.A. Murwira, M.P. Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

"Hon. F.M. Shava, M.P. Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

"The re-assignments are with immediate effect," Rushwaya said.

Shava has served as the foreign affairs minister since 2021, having previously resigned in the 1980s due to a corruption scandal.

The Justice Sandura Commission identified him as one of several ministers involved in a shady vehicle deal where government officials were purchasing cars from Willovale Motor Industries and selling them at inflated prices to individuals and businesses.

He then resigned after being exposed, escaped jail, became ambassador to China, and spent years as the country's top diplomat at the United Nations.

