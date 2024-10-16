Zimbabwe/Namibia: Warriors Coach Praises Team After Recording a Double Over Namibia

15 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe's 3-1 win over Namibia on Monday evening was a sweet victory for coach Michael Nees who has praised his players for a brave show.

The victory thwarted Namibia's hopes of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON finals to be played in Morocco, at the same time boosting Zimbabwe's chances of another dance at the prestigious continental tournament.

Unlike the first leg game on Thursday in which Zimbabwe posted an unconvincing 1-0 win over The Brave Warriors, Monday's match saw the opposite.

"In the last game, we should admit that on one or two occasions were lucky but you have to work for your luck.

"But the concentration today was very very good from the boys," said Nees.

Although Zimbabwe boasted of a win, Namibia became the first team in the group to break the resolute defence and find a goal, ending Washington Arubi's three consecutive clean sheets run.

For Nees, conceding one goal against Namibia in the two fixtures was an achievement for his team.

"It's difficult to play against them (Namibia), they have three of the best strikers who play I'm the South African league and they are very well coached.

"Their pressing is very good but we knew when things don't go their way, they break apart in their organization, so we waited for that," he added.

Zimbabwe and Cameroon remain the only two teams yet to be beaten in the group where Cameroon have grabbed one of the two qualifying tickets to the 2025 AFCON.

The Warriors are now set to play Cameroon and Kenya respectively in the final two games next month with hopes of collecting two points to qualify.

