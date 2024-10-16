Rwanda: Mbonyi Takes Regional Music Tour to Tanzania

Rwanda's gospel star Israel Mbonyi is not planning to rest anytime soon this year as he already set Tanzania as his next stop for his East African music tour.

This comes weeks after the 'Nina Siri' hit maker put up big shows both in Kenya and Uganda that attracted tens of thousands of worshipers including top government officials and celebrities.

This time around, the artiste has confirmed two major concerts in East Africa's largest city, Dar es salaam, slated for November.

According to Mbonyi's management, the first show of the tour will be held at Mlimani City on November 2, before staging another at the Leaders Club the following day.

Organized by Wakati wa Mungu society, one the biggest gospel events promoters in Tanzania, the events will also attract local musicians including the likes of Rehema Simfukwe, Halisi Ministry, Joel Lwanga, among many others.

Mbonyi's decision to sing in other languages, especially Kiswahili, has expanded his ministry's reach to other East African countries including Tanzania.

He recently staged concerts in several countries including Belgium in western Europe where the demand for tickets surpassed expectations, forcing organisers to move the event from Birmingham Palace to a bigger venue, Dome Event Hall.

Admission to Mbonyi's concert in Tanzania at Leaders Club is 20 Tsh (about Rwf10,000) and 50 Tsh (Rwf 24,000) for VIPs.

Tanzania becomes Mbonyi's next stage in Africa after Burundi where he performed in Bujumbura in early 2023, Kenya in August 2024, and Uganda where he entertained big crowds in Kampala and Mbarara in the same month.

Apart from the East African tour, The New Times understands that the singer plans to perform in other African countries including South Africa.

Israel Mbonyi, 32, is arguably one of the best Rwandan artistes of his generation. His work has been recognised in the gospel music industry, following his nominations in the African Entertainment Awards USA besides winning various prizes at the Groove Awards Rwanda.

His music recently received nominations from African Entertainment Awards USA and recognition from the Groove Awards Rwanda and Isango Na Muzika Awards.