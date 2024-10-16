Rwanda's Tomato Exports Surge As Agricultural Innovations Take Root

Rwanda's tomato exports for the fiscal year 2023-2024 reached 13.7 million kilograms, generating an impressive revenue of $13.8 million, according to the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

Jean Bosco Mulindi, Emerging Commodities Division Manager at NAEB, attributes the tomato production to the improved agricultural practices and investment in the horticulture sector, such as greenhouse farming, modern irrigation systems, and farmer cooperatives.

"The government developed various irrigation systems to expand irrigated areas. For instance, from 2022 to 2023, we irrigated 1,784 hectares, and this increased to 2,552 hectares this year," he explained, adding that this led to improved extension services to assist farmers in enhancing productivity and the quality of exported products.

He noted that effective handling and storage solutions are vital for boosting Rwanda's competitiveness in the international tomato market.

There are three main varieties of tomatoes in Rwanda - Rio Grande (sorwatom), RomaVF, and ANA F1 - that mostly grow in greenhouses and are exported primarily to regional markets.

Currently, Rwanda's tomato exports go to regional markets, particularly to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and most recently to Kenya.

Mulindi highlighted that there is potential to further expand to global markets for value-added products like tomato paste and tomato sauce.

He further explained that Rwanda has a logistical advantage in cross-border trade, allowing it to supply neighboring countries efficiently.

Farmers reap big

The growth in tomato exports reflects the pace at which Rwanda's horticulture sector has evolved, thanks to improved agricultural practices, including the adoption of greenhouse farming and modern irrigation systems.

Paul Rusingizandekwe, a tomato farmer based in Nyagatare District in the Eastern Province, is a living testimony to this story. For more than 10 years now, he has been growing tomatoes.

Every three to four months, Rusingizandekwe harvests 12 tons of tomatoes, supplying the domestic market and exporting some to Uganda, a business he says has transformed his life.

"This business is lucrative. It has enabled me to purchase a Mitsubishi Fuso truck that facilitates transport of my produce and to run other errands. I have built a house, and my children attend school," he recounted.

Exports of fresh tomatoes and tomato paste from Rwanda have increased from 2.4 million kilograms in 2016-2017 to 4 million kilograms in 2019-2020. The value of tomato exports has increased from $2.6 million to $4.7 million in the same period.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, export volume decreased to almost 3 million kilograms in 2020-2021, generating $4.5 million.

In the last three years, tomato exports in both volumes and revenues have more than doubled, with an increase from more than 6 million kilograms to 13.7 million kilograms, with the value rising from $6.8 million to $13.7 million, respectively.