Rwanda: Medics Praise Starlink Internet for Enhancing Service Delivery in Health Centres

Healthcare providers in various parts of Rwanda have lauded the impact of Starlink internet, introduced on a pilot basis in June 2023, for improving service delivery and easing operations, including administrative tasks such as finance.

Starlink, a high-speed satellite network operated by Starlink Services, LLC--a subsidiary of SpaceX owned by US billionaire Elon Musk--was first launched in Rwanda in February 2023. Its primary objective is to improve access to affordable, fast, and reliable internet in remote areas.

ALSO READ: Rwanda pilots Starlink internet use in health centres

In collaboration with the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, the government initiated a pilot project in June, installing Starlink internet in 40 health centres across regions such as Rusizi, Rulindo, and Kigali.

Eight months after the installation, healthcare workers have reported significant improvements in their ability to provide essential services to citizens. The fast and reliable internet has transformed their work environment.

"The situation before was terrible," recounted Jean Louis Muhirwa, a midwife at Buyoga Health Centre in Gicumbi District.

"We had persistent issues with internet connectivity. I remember we could only access the internet in the mornings, and even then, only a few computers and staff members' phones could connect. The accountant had to hide the WiFi password to limit access," he told The New Times.

ALSO READ: Over 2,000 Rwandan schools connected to Internet

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Health Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Muhirwa noted that these challenges no longer exist, saying that even at night, the centre now enjoys reliable internet access, with multiple devices connected without issue.

Elie Ahimana, the head of Kinini Health Centre in Rulindo District, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the positive changes Starlink has brought across various departments, including reception, outpatient, pharmacy, maternity, and laboratory services.

"We believe more health centres across the country should have access to this kind of internet. It aligns with our national vision for efficient resource use, paperless workflows, research, and quality improvement," Ahimana said.

ALSO READ: Canalbox submarine cable cuts disrupt internet access in Rwanda, Africa

For Immaculée Nyinawibambe, head of Kajevuba Health Centre in Ntarabana Sector, Starlink has been a game-changer in their transition from paper-based records to digital systems.

"We work much faster now, and patients no longer wait long for services. Previously, we relied on books and handwritten lab results. Now, with internet access, everything is digitised, improving the quality of services we provide," Nyinawibambe explained.

In an earlier interview with The New Times, Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, stressed the government's focus on connecting health facilities in rural areas that lack access to fibre optic or other high-speed alternatives.

"This is part of our broader goal to ensure that all administrative institutions, particularly in the health sector, have reliable connectivity to support patient-related systems, including billing and other services," Iradukunda said.