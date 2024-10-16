Rwanda: Investors Look to Exploit Rwanda's Popular Twin Lakes

Investors are increasingly eyeing tourism and hospitality projects along Rwanda's twin lakes of Ruhondo and Burera, aiming to transform the area into a vibrant tourism hub, The New Times has learned.

Located in the northern part of Rwanda, near Musanze District, the twin lakes offer views of the surrounding steep hills and waterfalls. Visitors can also enjoy panoramic views of the Volcanoes National Park, home to the mountain gorillas.

The park includes five volcanoes: Muhabura, Sabyinyo, Karisimbi, Bisoke, and Gahinga.

Claudien Nsengimana, the Mayor of Musanze District, revealed that an investor has acquired land worth Rwf 5 billion along Lake Ruhondo to develop a tourism destination city.

"Lake Ruhondo is one of the twin lakes formed by volcanic activity from Sabyinyo Mountain. The lava flow created a natural dam, giving rise to this beautiful lake," said Nsengimana.

The lake is separated from Lake Burera by just one kilometre and receives water from various streams, eventually draining southwest through the Mukungwa River, a tributary of the Nyabarongo River.

Nsengimana emphasised the district's efforts to diversify its tourism offerings, which were previously centred around gorilla trekking in Volcanoes National Park.

"We are securing more investors for tourism development. A new investor, who purchased land for Rwf 5 billion, has pledged over $300 million to develop a major tourism project in Gashaki Sector," he said.

He added that other investors have also acquired land near Lake Ruhondo and are developing hotels and other facilities. The district is working to improve road infrastructure to further attract tourists and investors.

"We are striving to pave roads to boost accessibility and connect Lake Ruhondo to Volcanoes National Park tourism," Nsengimana noted.

Tourism Development Strategy

The district's tourism development plan identifies key areas for improvement, including enhancing infrastructure, creating new attractions, and improving visitor amenities.

A 35-kilometre road linking Konkaseri-Remera-Gashaki-Kivurugo is under construction, and water and electricity supply projects are underway.

Gervais Hafashimana, a local investor in tourism services around Lake Ruhondo, stressed the importance of improving hospitality infrastructure, internet connectivity, roads, and water systems.

He also highlighted the need for sustainable fishing practices to conserve fish species, which attract many visitors.

"The disappearance of fish species due to illegal fishing is a concern. Conservation efforts are essential to maintain the biodiversity that makes these lakes so attractive," he said.

Hafashimana called for the development of canopy walkways over the lakes, which would offer visitors unique views of the lakes' biodiversity.

"Canopy walkways linking the islands in Lake Ruhondo and Burera could become a major attraction. There are 10 islands in Lake Ruhondo and five in Lake Burera, all of which hold great appeal for tourists," he explained.

He is also working on establishing a movable boat with a restaurant and bar on Lake Ruhondo to enhance visitor experiences.

Hafashimana, who already runs accommodation facilities and community-based tourism services, plans to offer boat tours to other destinations like Volcanoes National Park and Akagera National Park.

Cultural Tourism on "Peace Haven Island"

Theodore Nzabonimpa, head of the Beyond the Gorillas Experience company, is developing a cultural tourism destination called "Peace Haven Island" on Lake Ruhondo. His project focuses on providing visitors with a cultural experience while enjoying the natural beauty of the lake.

Currently, the area along Lake Ruhondo features three hotels and two eco-lodge facilities. However, the district's tourism strategic plan aims to encourage tourists to extend their stays beyond the popular gorilla tours by diversifying the tourism offerings.

Musanze District is also working on several other key tourism projects. One notable initiative is the Kinigi Green Leisure Park, designed to enhance the recreational experience near Volcanoes National Park. This park will offer a range of outdoor activities, providing a tranquil escape for visitors.

In addition, plans for a new amphitheatre and an international conference centre are in the works, further cementing Musanze as a top destination for both leisure and business tourism.

Another major project is the Mukungwa River Eco Park, which focuses on restoring and preserving the river's banks, creating a sanctuary for local wildlife and a green space for community recreation and environmental education. The eco-park will integrate conservation with tourism development, promoting sustainable practices among both visitors and locals.

Also, the district is planning a recreational area in Musanze town that will feature food courts and an artificial lake. This initiative aims to support local small and medium-sized businesses while providing culinary experiences that cater to both local and international tourists.

With these ongoing projects, Musanze District is positioning itself as a premier tourism destination, offering diverse experiences that go beyond the renowned gorilla trekking tours.