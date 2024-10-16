Africa: Guirassy Double Fires Guinea to Win Over Ethiopia, Morocco Continue Perfect Run

Serhou Guirassy scored a brace as Guinea secured a crucial 3-0 away victory against Ethiopia on Tuesday, 15 October, in their 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Meanwhile, Morocco continued their dominant form with a commanding win against the Central African Republic, and Tunisia earned a valuable point against Comoros.

Comoros 1-1 Tunisia: Carthage Eagles Hold Onto Top Spot

Tunisia came away with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Comoros at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Faiz Selemani put Comoros ahead in the 49th minute, but Tunisia's Yassine Meriah equalized in the 68th minute.

The draw allowed Tunisia to maintain their top spot in Group A with 7 points, while Comoros are right behind them with 6 points.

Tunisia remain in control of the group as they continue their pursuit of AFCON qualification.

Ethiopia 0-3 Guinea: Guirassy Stars Again

Guinea earned a vital three points with a 3-0 victory over Ethiopia in Group H, played at the Ebimpe Stadium in Abidjan.

Serhou Guirassy continued his scintillating form, scoring a brace in the first half, netting in the 16th minute and then converting a penalty in the 23rd minute.

Abdoulaye Touré added a third goal in the 19th minute, sealing the win for Guinea.

Guirassy, who scored a hat-trick against Ethiopia in the previous match, now has five goals in two games against the same opposition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Guinea moves to second place in the group with 6 points, while Ethiopia remain at the bottom with just one point.

Central African Republic 0-4 Morocco: Atlas Lions Roar to Another Big Win

Morocco's unstoppable run in AFCON qualifiers continued as they thrashed the Central African Republic 4-0 at the Stade Honoré, Oujda.

Elias Ben Seghir scored twice in quick succession in the 34th and 37th minutes, followed by a penalty conversion from Youssef En-Nesyri in the 50th minute.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli completed the rout with a goal in the 65th minute.

Morocco, already qualified for the tournament as hosts, extended their perfect record in the group with 12 points from four matches, while the Central African Republic remains third with 3 points.