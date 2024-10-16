Egypt Supports Inclusive Cooperation Among Nile Basin Countries

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam reiterated Monday that Egypt supports cooperation among Nile Basin countries, which must be based on inclusiveness and ensuring the representation of all basin states.

This came during the minister's participation at the 7th Cairo Water Week, running from 13 to 17 October in Cairo, according to the Egyptian cabinet's statement.

The minister further stressed the necessity of integrated management of transboundary water resources to promote peace and cooperation among nations.

He pointed out that, due to the deliberate exclusion of downstream countries by the upstream Nile Basin countries, the Nile Basin is currently experiencing division.

"The division is evidenced by the presence of several river basin organizations instead of a unified body," the minister said.

Sewilam also highlighted the importance of addressing the Nile Basin Initiative's shortcomings, stressing that this initiative does not represent the Nile Basin countries.

The minister also noted that the Nile Basin Initiative, during its early years, was a comprehensive initiative that included all Nile Basin countries.

However, some member states deviated from the founding principles by opening negotiations on the framework agreement, which was not approved by all member states.

He said that these negotiations violate the principles of international water law, which stipulate the necessity of prior notification and conducting studies to assess the environmental, economic, and social impacts of water projects.

Sewilam also criticized the decision-making mechanism within the initiative, as it does not rely on the principle of consensus, which means that the interests of some countries may be neglected.

He highlighted several criteria for evaluating the effectiveness and success of transboundary river basin organisations, at the top of which is the need to adhere to the principles of international water law.

The criteria also include the necessity of funding these organisations through member state contributions and ensuring that the decision-making process is based on consensus, which would guarantee the protection of all countries' rights.

Additionally, there should be mechanisms for data and information exchange and dispute resolution, according to Sewilam.

Egypt needs around 114 billion cubic metres (bcm) of water annually, while its available water resources are estimated at approximately 59.6 bcm annually, 90 percent of which is dependent on the Nile River.

He further noted that the country reuses around 21.6 bcm of water annually and imports agricultural products that would otherwise require around 33 bcm of water annually to produce domestically.

The minister also highlighted the significant decline in per capita water availability, from 2,000 cubic metres (m3) of water annually in the 1960s to less than 1,000 m3 in the 1990s, and now to approximately 500 m3.

He said that this water scarcity - defined by the UN as 1,000 m³ per person annually - has driven Egypt to develop a national water resources plan for 2037, which is currently being updated to extend to 2050.