Uganda: NUP Supporters Face Death Penalty After Pleading Guilty to Terrorism Charges - Legal Expert

Sixteen supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) could face the death penalty after pleading guilty to terrorism charges, a legal expert has warned.

The group, which includes Olivia Luttaya, has been on trial since 2020, following their arrest during a crackdown on opposition figures and supporters.

For years, the accused had denied the terrorism allegations before the General Court Martial. However, their recent decision to admit guilt has raised concerns about the severity of their potential sentences.

Dr Benson Tisasirwe, a legal expert and lecturer at Makerere University, highlighted the gravity of the situation, explaining that terrorism, being a capital offense, carries either a life sentence or the death penalty in Uganda.

"Terrorism is a capital offense, and pleading guilty could result in life imprisonment or the death penalty, especially if the crimes led to the loss of life," Dr. Tisasirwe told Nile Post.

The group has been remanded as they await the court's ruling, but Dr. Tisasirwe warned that Uganda's laws allow for severe sentencing in such cases. He further pointed out that the option for amnesty, which had been available in the past, is no longer accessible to individuals who plead guilty to terrorism charges.

"Their only hope for a reduced sentence would have been to negotiate a plea bargain before admitting guilt," Dr Tisasirwe explained.

Without this legal avenue, the NUP supporters now face the possibility of facing the maximum penalty under Ugandan law.

Some speculate that the group may be banking on a presidential pardon from President Yoweri Museveni, but Dr Tisasirwe urged caution.

"There is no formal guarantee that the president will intervene," he noted, emphasizing the uncertainty surrounding the outcome.

This case echoes the 2016 arrest of Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere of Rwenzururu and his bodyguards, who were also charged with terrorism.

However, unlike Mumbere's case, which saw charges eventually dropped, the NUP supporters may not benefit from similar leniency.

As the court prepares to issue its final ruling, the fate of the 16 NUP supporters remains uncertain.

Their guilty plea has intensified the legal stakes, and the forthcoming judgment will have significant implications for both the individuals involved and Uganda's broader political and judicial landscape.