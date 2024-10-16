South Africa: Minister Denies Olympic Joyride Claims - South African News Briefs - October 16, 2024

Minister Denies Olympic Joyride Claims

Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has expressed frustration over media reports claiming he took an extravagant trip to the Paris Olympics, costing taxpayers R800,000, reports EWN. The expense was disclosed in a parliamentary response from his department. McKenzie clarified that the trip, which also included eight officials at a total cost of R1.8 million, was for official meetings to benefit South Africa. He said that he attended six meetings in Paris, visited the athletes' village, and attended the opening ceremony. McKenzie, who recently curtailed spending on superfan trips to international events, defended the expenditure as necessary for advancing the country's sports agenda. Meanwhile, the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) is still calculating the cost of sending 146 athletes to the games, with R27 million set aside for this purpose.

Four Suspects Arrested in Lusikisiki Mass Murder

Four people have been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in Lusikisiki in the Eastern Cape that left 18 people dead, reports News24. National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, has announced that arrests were made within 24 hours after police issued an alert regarding the wanted suspects. However, the police have withheld specific details of the arrests, stating that releasing such information could "jeopardize investigations."

20 Rescued from Burning Fishing Vessel

The South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) has confirmed that all 20 crew members aboard the 62-year-old fishing vessel, MVF Armana, which caught fire near Gansbaai in the Western Cape, were successfully rescued and are unharmed, reports SABC News. SAMSA spokesperson, Sicelo Fayo, said that while the vessel was initially reported to be sinking, it was later found to be on fire. The ship is currently adrift south of Gansbaai and is being monitored. Fayo said that the ship's owner has been instructed to hire a tugboat to tow the damaged vessel to safety and to appoint a salvage team.

School Investigates Chocolate Poisoning Incident

The Gauteng Department of Education has confirmed that one of the 47 learners from Rapelego Primary School in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, remains in hospital following a suspected case of food poisoning, reports SABC News. The learners were hospitalized after consuming chocolate sold by a Grade 7 student, which was reportedly expired. Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said that the chocolates have been taken for testing by health officials. The department has also deployed a psycho-support team to the school to assist learners who were affected, as most have now been discharged. They are collaborating with the Department of Health to educate learners and teachers about food safety.

