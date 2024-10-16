Kenya: 3 Days Inclusive Schools Education Conference Kicks Off in Nairobi

Nairobi — The Inclusive Schools Education Conference 2024 has officially commenced in Nairobi.

The three-day event themed 'Leading Inclusion and Belonging in Schools' will be hosted by the British Council from 15 to 17 October.

The conference will bring together policymakers from 14 countries to address the challenges of building high-quality, inclusive schools that empower all students to reach their full potential.

It will also focus on key areas, including inclusive education for students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), advancing gender equality, and overcoming language barriers in the classroom.

The event will further foster a collaborative environment where international policymakers will share effective practices and built networks for ongoing cooperation.

The event's programme will highlight keynote addresses, hands-on workshops, facilitated discussions and a visit to an inclusive school in Nairobi, where delegates from the British Council will observe practical examples of inclusive teaching and learning in action.

Basic education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang who kicked off the 3 days event urged adequate resource allocations to the sector for the country to achieve inclusive education.

He stated that children with disabilities face persistent barriers to education stemming from discrimination, stigma and the routine failure of decision makers to incorporate disability in school services.

PS Kipsang noted that despite significant strides by the government towards inclusive education including 100 percent enrolment in both and secondary schools the ministry need to train more teachers to cater for the diverse needs of students.

"We need to train more teachers and equip them with the necessary skills to be able to handle the diverse needs of all learners. Adequate resources are required to improve facilities and support all services for inclusive education," stated PS Kipsang.

He emphasized the need to engage and involve local communities by creating awareness programmes targeted at reducing stigma and promote acceptance of children with disabilities in learning institutions.

" Despite our efforts and progress, we are still facing substantial challenges including inadequate infrastructure, Shortage of trained teachers and societal stigma," he added.

Kenya is implementing Free Primary Education (FPE), and Free Day Secondary Education (FDSE) initiatives to ensure all children access education.