Kenya: Healthcare Workers At Higher Risk of Trauma From High-Stress Environments

Nairobi — Kenyan healthcare workers have been on the frontline of some of the most challenging situations, the country has faced over the years; however, despite their dedication to saving lives being widely celebrated, one problem goes unrecognized--PTSD among these workers.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a disorder that develops in some people who have experienced a shocking, scary, or dangerous event.

Symptoms of PTSD may include disturbing thoughts, feelings, or dreams related to the events, mental or physical distress in response to trauma-related cues, attempts to avoid those cues, alterations in the way a person thinks and feels, and an increased fight-or-flight response.

According to Margret Kadzo, who is a Clinical Officer at Neuro-Assessment Clinic- KEMRI Wellcome Trust, Healthcare professionals are at a higher risk of developing this disorder compared to the general public.

Kadzo noted that frequent exposure to severe trauma, overwhelming workloads, and incidents of violence in healthcare settings act as triggers for PTSD.

Healthcare workers working in the Intensive Care units(ICU) which are often considered as high-stress areas, are most vulnerable to PTSD.

Healthcare workers who have worked in these settings, particularly during the Covid 19 Pandemic were exposed to chronic stress, death among patients, heightened stress conditions, and high workloads, factors that highly affected their mental health.

"While general medical ward staff may experience PTSD, the rates are notably higher in emergency and ICU settings," she stated.

"Addressing mental health support in these critical areas is essential for the well-being of healthcare workers," she added.

A study published in 2021 at PubMed Central (PMC) showed high rates of mental health disorders including depression and anxiety in all healthcare workers taking care of patients with COVID-19 in Kenya.

The study was titled 'Mental health disorders among healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic: a cross-sectional survey from three major hospitals in Kenya.'

"A total of 433 (65.2% response rate) individuals participated in the survey. The median age was 32.75 years, 58.4% were females and 68.8% were front-line workers. Depression, anxiety, insomnia, distress, and burnout were reported in 53.6%, 44.3%, 41.1%, 31.0%, and 45.8% of all participants, respectively," the study noted.

As of July 4, 2022, Kenya had over 334,500 cumulative confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19). The number of casualties was 5,650, while the recoveries amounted to over 325,400.

Kadzo, notes that financial constraints, Inadequate resources in healthcare settings, lack of mental health awareness, tight work schedules, and limited accessibility to these services are some of the limitations, hindering healthcare professionals in the country from seeking help.

Furthermore, she pointed out that Cultural pressures to remain resilient in their duties may also play a key role in deterring them from seeking aid.

In addition to affecting the professional and personal lives of healthcare workers, the cycle of distress further impacts the broader healthcare system and potentially undermines patient outcomes.

"Personally, it can lead to emotional distress, social withdrawal, physical health issues, and a reduced quality of life. Professionally, symptoms may impair job performance, increase absenteeism, contribute to burnout, and result in compassion fatigue, compromising the quality of patient care," she stated.

Acknowledging the efforts pumped by the government through the Ministry of Health to elevate mental health awareness among health workers after COVID through Increased funding to enhance the availability of mental health services, and public awareness campaigns that aimed to reduce stigma and encourage workers to seek help, Kadzo emphasized that more needs to be done.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Health Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She underscored the need for more robust mental health programs to adequately assist healthcare workers such as the establishment of comprehensive mental health programs in all healthcare facilities which will offer easily accessible counseling and support services tailored specifically for staff.

"Increasing mental health training for supervisors and management could create a more supportive environment, helping to recognize signs of distress and encourage open conversations about mental well-being," she stated.

"Additionally, implementing regular mental health check-ins and peer support groups would foster a sense of community and reduce feelings of isolation. Lastly, raising awareness about the importance of mental health through workshops and campaigns can help destigmatize seeking help," she added.