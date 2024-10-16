Kenyan Girls Are Pretty, Boys Are Ugly - Gen. Muhoozi Says in Latest Attack On Kenya

Nairobi — The Chief of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has once again mocked Kenyans in his never ending 'attacks' directed at his East African neighbor.

In his latest attack, Muhoozi directed his targeted attack on the appearance of Kenyans.

While reminiscing his early childhood days he spent in Kenya, Muhoozi expressed his views on the striking differences in the beauty of Kenyan girls and boys.

"Kenya is my second childhood home. I remember how pretty the girls were and how they all loved me. I also remember how ugly the boys were," he said on Tuesday on X.

Muhoozi also took the opportunity to announce his plans to visit Nairobi where he hoped for a warm welcome from Kenyans.

"Deuces to all my Kenyan brothers and sisters. I said bye bye to the past. I'll be coming back to my home, Nairobi soon, I expect a fantastic welcome," he stated.

It is not the first time that Gen. Muhoozi has found himself on the receiving end of Kenyans ire.

In October last year, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni was forced to apologize after his son published controversial posts on X formerly Twitter claiming that he and the Ugandan army would seize control of Kenya's capital Nairobi in less than two weeks.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Museveni pleaded with Kenyans to forgive the East African Nation that borders Kenya over the tweets particularly related to the concluded August 9 polls.

Museveni's statement was in relation to one of Muhoozi's tweets where he had questioned why former President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to contest for a third term after his two-year term expired, arguing that Kenyatta would have easily won the country's top seat if he had chosen to run.

President Museveni hailed Kenyans for maintaining peace during the elections that saw President William Ruto take over the reins of power.

"I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country," Museveni stated.

"It is not correct for public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries. The only available legitimate forum is the Peer Review Mechanism of the African Union or confidential interactions among us or EAC and AU fora -not public comments," he added.

A week later, Muhoozi asked President William Ruto to forgive him following his Kenya invasion tweets that elicited huge public outcry.

Taking to his twitter handle, he stated that "I have never had any problem with Afande Ruto. If I made a mistake anywhere, I ask him to forgive me as his young brother. Godbless East Africa!"

Kainerugaba had issued a statement claiming that he and the Ugandan army would take control of Kenya's capital Nairobi in less than two weeks.

He had gone on to ask where people would want him to reside in Nairobi once the Ugandan army takes over Kenya's seat of power.

"After our army captures Nairobi, where should I live? Westlands? Riverside?" he asked.