Uganda Says On Right Truck On Implementing Northern Corridor Projects

Northern Corridor partner states have been told Uganda is on the right track in implementing several projects.

Speaking on Tuesday during the regional cluster meeting of finance and private sector participation under the Northern Corridor Integration Projects at Serena Hotel, Kigo, Patrick Ocailap, Uganda's Deputy Secretary to the Treasury who represented the Finance Minister told the partner states that Uganda has registered progress on a number of directives under the Northern Corridor Integration Projects including signing of the construction agreement with the Turkish contractor and acquisition of the right of way for the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) for the Eastern Route between Malaba and Kampala which now stands at 58% and signing of the civil works contract.

"There has been attainment of One Network Area since 2014 which enables flat rates for voice, data and SMS across partner states, approval of the National Payment System Act, 2020 to make inter- operability of mobile financial services among operator mandatory but also the establishment of a Project Preparation Facility (PPF) under the National Planning Authority to help in project preparation and structuring," Ocailap said.

"There has been full contribution of Equity for the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project amounting to USD 376 million, 100% acquisition of right of way for the pipeline and completion of civil works of the terminal and jetty in Tanga. The EACOP has also received over 700 kilometers of line pipes from the supplier ready to be laid."

He said under the refinery project, the Ugandan government has entered into agreement with a private sector investor Alpha MBM Consortium from the United Arab Emirates to develop a 60,000 barrels of oil per day refinery in Hoima, Uganda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Negotiations are ongoing to conclude key commercial and legal agreements to enable implementation of the project."

During the meeting, representatives of Cabinet Ministers from the Northern Corridor Integration Projects , approved and signed a crucial report prepared by Permanent/Principal Secretaries from their member countries.

The report focuses on the regional cluster meeting of finance and private sector participation, aiming to enhance economic collaboration and growth among member states.

The meeting, part of the Northern Corridor Integration Projects, brought together representatives of finance ministers from Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, and Uganda to discuss key financial and private sector issues.

They reviewed the report, which outlines strategies for regional integration, economic growth, and cooperation.

The meeting also resolved to engage private sector apex bodies to mobilize funding for NCIP projects, addressing the high financing costs hindering project finalization.

Elizabeth Shungula, the head of the Kenyan delegation said,"The development of the refined petroleum products pipeline will be deliberated upon at the upcoming refined petroleum products pipeline cluster meeting in Nairobi."

During the meeting, partner states were directed to finalize outstanding legal procedures for operationalization of protocols but also work together to overcome obstacles to Northern Corridor Integration Projects success.