Kenya: KETRACO to Compensate Individuals Affected By Adani Power Project

Nairobi — The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited (KETRACO) has assured that any person affected by the Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) power project will be compensated.

In a statement, KETRACO said that all the project-affected persons will be compensated for losing their assets and structures and any damage to crops and trees.

Furthermore, KETRACO assured us that any person who is displaced as a result of the project will be fully resettled.

KETRACO asserted that the execution of these measures will mitigate the negative effects that will be brought about by the project.

"They will also be compensated at market value for limited loss of use of land for the parcels that will be affected by the transmission lines. In addition, any loss of business and loss of income will be compensated as part of livelihood restoration programs," the statement read.

This comes days after the Energy Cabinet Secretary, Opiyo Wandayi, confirmed that the KETRACO and AESL signed a Sh95.68 billion ($736 million) agreement that will see Adani build and operate four electricity transmission lines and two substations for 30 years before handing them back to Kenya.

The lines that are set to be financed through this agreement include 400kV (Double-Circuit) Gilgil-Thika-Malaa-Konza Line: Spanning 208.73 km, 220kV Rongai-Keringet-Chemosit Line: Covering 99.98 km, 132kV Menengai-Ol Kalou-Rumuru, which will be an 89.88 km line, a 400/220kV substation at Lessos, and a 132/33kV substation at Thurdibuoro.

According to the CS, the project aims to address the "persistent" power blackouts that the country has been facing.

According to KETRACO, the project will not only be focal in boosting the country's power capacity but will also play a key role in catalysing social and economic development through the creation of job and business opportunities.

"At the end of project term, AESL will transfer the project assets to KETRACO at no cost and with a remaining useful life of more than 10 years," KETRACO stated.

"This will enable KETRACO to continue to provide reliable transmission services at little cost to cover operation and maintenance thus benefiting the public," it added.