South Africa: Reports of the Impending Death of Afrikaans Have Been Greatly Exaggerated

15 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ismail Lagardien

Afrikaans is a uniquely southern African language. At least six million people in South Africa and Namibia speak Afrikaans, and there are probably many more of us (coloured people) than there are white people who speak the language.

One of South Africa's national languages is under threat of disappearing. Afrikaans may still be spoken and may outlive us - those of us who will still be kicking around for the next 25 to 30 years - but there is mild panic, some hysteria and general concern that Afrikaans is being relegated as a language of instruction, and demonised as a cultural or identity marker.

Briefly stated, at the outset, there are at least 6,000 languages currently in use around the world, and at least 500 that are extinct. So, we need to ask whether Afrikaans should be killed or left to die a natural death?

Let's start with the unproblematic, possibly trite statement that the past, present and future of Afrikaans is woven into the country's history which, never mind notions of exceptionalism, cannot be ripped from everything else going on in the world.

In one of those fits of rhetorical abuse to which we are prone, Afrikaans is described as "the language of the oppressor". It is not without validity though. Language is never neutral and is almost always used as a weapon.

We should...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.