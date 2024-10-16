South Africa: Cape Town Fights Uphill Battle Against Ocean and Waterway Sewage Spills

15 October 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kristin Engel

Sewage contamination incidents around parts of Cape Town's coastline, and the City of Cape Town's marine outfalls in Camps Bay, Hout Bay and Green Point, where sewage is pumped into the ocean daily, have sparked debate about public health, pollution and infrastructure failures.

Camps Bay Beach was temporarily closed after a sewage pump failure at its marine outfall in July 2024. In Green Point, a mechanical pump failure at its marine outfall led to an "emergency" sewage release into the ocean in September.

In Hout Bay, the City of Cape Town has come under public scrutiny for the pollution levels of waterways after Dr Jo Barnes, a senior lecturer emeritus at Stellenbosch University's Department of Global Health, revealed alarming levels of eight million E. coli per 100ml of water in the Disa River that flows into Hout Bay Beach from water quality tests taken by her and fellow researchers towards the end of 2023.

However, Barnes said that nothing much had changed over the intervening period since the city's own data also show pollution above acceptable levels, from 30 April to 3 September 2024.

Every day, millions of litres of untreated sewage is discharged into the ocean through Cape Town's three offshore marine outfalls at Green Point, Camps Bay and Hout Bay. The practice has been heavily criticised by residents, opposition parties and activists with the city now exploring future alternatives for marine outfalls.

Several short-, medium- and long-term options were put forward...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.