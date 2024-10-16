Angola: Government Works to Reduce Cost of Living, Head of State Assures

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, on Tuesday in Luanda Province, announced in the Parliament that a set of measures and actions are being done with the aim to reduce the cost of living that affects workers and citizens in general.

In his State of the Nation Address, in the scope of the opening of the 3rd legislative session of the 5th legislature, President Lourenço assured that efforts are being made, although there is still pressure from inflation on the economy.

However, he said that the challenges regarding sustainable growth are still high and due to that the government will continue working to consolidate the restructuring of the national economy and increase national production, especially of foodstuffs.

According to João Lourenço, the efforts of the government will also be directed to reduction of dependence on external shocks, stabilize prices of key commoditiesAnd, thus, ensure prosperity for all.

He stressed that in a world more global and interdependent, practically no nation survives and prospers without establishing diplomatic and trade relations with other nations, being subject to the positive and negative effects of the global economy, international trade and the stability of international relations.

In this regard, he said that world peace remains compromised and the global economy is experiencing moments of high levels of uncertainty due, among other reasons, to conflicts in Europe, the Middle East, as well as the African continent.

"These elements, combined with other endogenous ones, such as the even lower diversification of our economy, the restrictive financial conditions and the still lingering effects of Covid-19 on the economy, introduced relevant negative impacts, which greatly condition our economic activity and forced us to review the course of our action, adopting measures that have now begun to generate positive results".

From this perspective, the Head of State highlighted the fact that in the last two quarters of the current year the national economy registered growth of 4.3%, "which encourages us to move forward with optimism".

