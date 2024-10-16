Tanzania Hints On Leading Africa in Mining Industry

Tanzania is gearing up to become a leading player in Africa's strategic mineral industry, as global demand for these critical resources is expected to massively increase by 2050.

The announcement was made the Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, during a discussion with key stakeholders in the sector.

The minister emphasized Tanzania's strategic advantage in this race, highlighting the country's rich reserves of minerals essential for clean energy, such as nickel, lithium, and graphite.

According to the minister, the global demand for graphite is 6.5 million tonnes per year, while the current global production stands at 1.2 million tonnes with China leading by contributing to 64 percent of the world's graphite production.

Additionally, he said that in Africa, the leading country is Madagascar which contributes 13 percent followed by Mozambique (10 percent).

He stated that Tanzania holds the third position by contributing 0.6 percent..