Ethiopia: Former Ethiopian PM Calls for Strategic Dialogue Among Africans to Negotiate Common Positions On Global Stages

The three-day Africa Defense Ministers' Conference is underway in Addis Ababa, at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum under the theme "Africa: United in Peace, Strong in Security."

The conferences brought together African defense ministers, senior military officers, military attachés based in Addis Ababa, and researchers engaged in military affairs to discuss on pressing security challenges facing Africa, fostering dialogue and collaboration among nations to enhance collective defense strategies.

During the first day of the conference, Hailemariam presented a discussion paper on "the existing world order and its impact on Africa."

In his presentation, the Former PM emphasized the need for an African Renaissance, stressing that, "We need to have Africa getting its rightful position and stage in the global system."

Hailemariam highlighted the necessity of engaging in meaningful discussions about Africa's role in the changing international landscape.

He praised the Ethiopian Ministry of Defense for hosting the conference, noting, "We need to have a strategic dialogue on this issue."

Moreover, he pointed out that Africa currently lacks a cohesive platform for addressing issues pertinent to the continent.

He elaborated on the historical context, arguing that previous world orders have not favored Africa.

"The post-World War order has never reflected Africa's quest," he asserted, stressing that Africa has often been sidelined in the global discussions.

As globalization has intensified cross-border trade and foreign investment, he questioned whether Africa has truly benefited.

He further noted that the continent remains heavily reliant on foreign aid and extractive industries, highlighting a failure to restructure economies in a way that fosters self-sufficiency.

Comparing Africa to emerging powers like China, India and other Asian countries, Hailemariam said "these nations have used globalization as an opportunity to transform their economies into productive entities, while Africa has lagged behind."

He warned that without significant change, Africa risks remaining non-beneficial in the new global order.

Hailemariam called for unity among African nations, urging them to advocate for their collective interests with "one mind, one voice, and one energy."

He stressed the importance of strategic dialogues to align policies and negotiate common positions that can enhance Africa's influence on the global stage.

"This is an opportune moment for us Africans to assert ourselves," he said, urging African nations to work together to reshape Africa's future in the evolving international landscape.