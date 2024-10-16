Ethiopia: Former Ethiopian PM Calls for Strategic Dialogue Among Africans to Negotiate Common Positions On Global Stages

15 October 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn stressed the importance of strategic dialogues to align policies and negotiate common positions that can enhance Africa's influence on the global stage.

The three-day Africa Defense Ministers' Conference is underway in Addis Ababa, at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum under the theme "Africa: United in Peace, Strong in Security."

The conferences brought together African defense ministers, senior military officers, military attachés based in Addis Ababa, and researchers engaged in military affairs to discuss on pressing security challenges facing Africa, fostering dialogue and collaboration among nations to enhance collective defense strategies.

During the first day of the conference, Hailemariam presented a discussion paper on "the existing world order and its impact on Africa."

In his presentation, the Former PM emphasized the need for an African Renaissance, stressing that, "We need to have Africa getting its rightful position and stage in the global system."

Hailemariam highlighted the necessity of engaging in meaningful discussions about Africa's role in the changing international landscape.

He praised the Ethiopian Ministry of Defense for hosting the conference, noting, "We need to have a strategic dialogue on this issue."

Moreover, he pointed out that Africa currently lacks a cohesive platform for addressing issues pertinent to the continent.

He elaborated on the historical context, arguing that previous world orders have not favored Africa.

"The post-World War order has never reflected Africa's quest," he asserted, stressing that Africa has often been sidelined in the global discussions.

As globalization has intensified cross-border trade and foreign investment, he questioned whether Africa has truly benefited.

He further noted that the continent remains heavily reliant on foreign aid and extractive industries, highlighting a failure to restructure economies in a way that fosters self-sufficiency.

Comparing Africa to emerging powers like China, India and other Asian countries, Hailemariam said "these nations have used globalization as an opportunity to transform their economies into productive entities, while Africa has lagged behind."

He warned that without significant change, Africa risks remaining non-beneficial in the new global order.

Hailemariam called for unity among African nations, urging them to advocate for their collective interests with "one mind, one voice, and one energy."

He stressed the importance of strategic dialogues to align policies and negotiate common positions that can enhance Africa's influence on the global stage.

"This is an opportune moment for us Africans to assert ourselves," he said, urging African nations to work together to reshape Africa's future in the evolving international landscape.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.