Ethiopia's Minister Stresses Need to Invest in Education, Technology to Empower Rural Women

Addis Ababa — Investing in education, technology and development of inclusive systems is critical for empowering rural women, Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergogie Tesfaye said.

Commemoration of International day of Rural Women held at the African Union today with the theme "Empowering Women Living in Rural Areas through Education and Access to Technology: Bridging the Gap Inclusive and Sustainable Agri-food Systems in Africa".

Addressing the occasion, Ergogie said across Africa, the agri-food sector remains the backbone of many rural communities. "We know that the backbones of agri-food in rural areas are also women. It is the source of livelihoods, food security and economic resilience for millions of families."

Women make up a significant portion of the agricultural workforce and play critical roles in household food security, nutrition, as well as agricultural and rural development in general, she noted.

Despite their integral roles, rural women often face significant challenges that hinder their potential including limited access to education, resources and modern technology, it was indicated.

Hence, the minister emphasized three key pillars that are essential for empowering rural women which are education, technology and the development of inclusive system.

Governments, private sectors and international partners need to invest in infrastructure such as internet access, and mobile networks so that rural communities are not left behind in the digital age. By ensuring that women can access and utilize modern technology, we can open the doors to new opportunities in marketing finance, and agricultural innovation, she pointed out.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue economy and Sustainable Environment at the African Union Josefa Sacko said rural women are the backbone of the agricultural system in Africa.

Noting that women play crucial role in African Agri-food system as they are the key drivers of agricultural growth, she said education is the powerful tool for women empowerment.

Bridging the gap for inclusive and sustainable agri-food system is critical, she said, adding that to build inclusive and sustainable agri-food system, addressing the barriers that prevent rural women from fully participating in and benefiting from this system is essential.

The International Day of Rural Women, established by the United Nations General Assembly in its resolution 62/136 of 18 December 2007, is observed on 15 October every year.

The day recognizes the critical role and contribution of rural women, including indigenous women, in enhancing agricultural and rural development, improving food security, and eradicating rural poverty.

The event is organized by the African Union Commission and partners with the overall objective of showcasing best practices of empowerment interventions and promoting the development of inclusive and sustainable Agri-food systems in Africa.