Zimbabwe: Gokwe Fires Internal Auditor Over U.S.$80 Case , Splurges U.S.$6000 in Disciplinary Committee

Gokwe Town Council has fired its internal auditor over a US$80 cost in repairs of an accident-damaged council vehicle, a development that has created sharp divisions after the council splashed more than US$6 000 on a disciplinary hearing committee constituted by people drawn from two other councils.

It is understood that the disciplinary committee drew thousands of US dollars in accommodation, sitting allowances, fuel and refreshments, among other costs.

Members of the disciplinary committee had to travel more than 200km from Vungu and Gweru Councils to Gokwe for the hearing.

Those close to the case fear that more money could be lost in legal costs should Mr Manasseh Mhlohlo decide to approach the Labour Court in his quest to assert his rights.

This comes as Gokwe Town Council is under fire from residents as it is struggling to provide meaningful service to ratepayers and pay its workers.

Mr Mhlohlo was expelled on Friday after a hastily convened disciplinary committee met.

An extraordinary full council meeting is set to be convened soon to discuss the case.

Some councillors wondered why management, led by acting town secretary, Engineer Melsen Masukume, failed to hire local experts to conduct the hearing if they felt it was necessary.

They questioned why the hearing was hastily convened ahead of other pending cases and the pace at which management rushed to deliver a letter expelling the internal auditor.

Eng Masukume wrote a letter to Mr Mhlohlo informing him of his dismissal after the disciplinary hearing convened at Gokwe Town Council on October 4.

"This letter serves to inform you that you have been dismissed from work with immediate effect. Following your conviction of contravention of the code of conduct, the disciplinary authority ordered your dismissal from employment of the Gokwe Town council," reads the letter.

"In light of the above, may you hand over all council property in your possession to the administration officer. You are also given notice to vacate council accommodation within one month."

A source within Gokwe Town Council said it was not prudent to splash thousands of US dollars to pursue US$80.

Another source said the relevant committee within council was never briefed about the case.

"As councillors, we were never involved in the case. In fact, when it was brought to full council meeting recently, it came as an addendum but was never discussed as we were told that it will come from the relevant committee, the human resources committee," said one councillor.

Another source said an extraordinary full council meeting will be convened to deliberate on the issue.

"The major issue is not so much on the rationale of the hearing because these are administrative issues.

"Our concern is on the extravagance within which it was held. Our duty is to protect council from such wanton abuse of financial resources; we need value for money activities. In this instance, the case was held with reckless abandon," said another councillor.

Contacted for comment, council chairperson, Councillor Liscious Mutegwe referred questions to Eng Masukume, who is responsible for all council officials.

Eng Masukume initially requested questions in writing but later said he was busy. He promised to call, but had not done so by the time we published this article.

"We are very busy these days with budget consultations so I do not think I will call you soon," he said.

The town has of late been going through some turbulences, which has seen three other people assuming the role of acting town secretary in a space of four years since the sacking of the then town secretary, Ms Melania Mandeya, in 2020 on allegations of criminal abuse of office.

Messers Joseph Madhlokuwa, Joconia Nyoni and Alexander Nyoni have assumed the acting town secretary role.