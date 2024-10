Luanda — Angola national football team qualified for the African Cup of Nations (CAN2025) on Tuesday after beating Niger 1-0 in the fourth round of Group F qualifying.

The sole goal of the match played at the Stade Larbi Zaouli in Morocco, was scored by Zini at the minute (1'), allowing the Angolans to consolidate their lead in Group F, with 12 points.

Angola had defeated Niger 2-0 at home in the third round of the qualifying group after beating Ghana 1-0 and Sudan 2-1.

GVA/AMP