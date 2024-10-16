Africa: Angola, DR Congo, Egypt Qualify, South Africa Denied By Congo

TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifiers action on Tuesday saw more nations secure their place in the finals as the race towards a place in Morocco continues to intensify across the continent.

Angola, DR Congo and Egypt were the three nations that secured their tickets to next year's showpiece during the 16h00 GMT matches that took place on Tuesday evening.

CAFOnline takes a look at some of the outcomes of the fixtures that took place.

Rwanda 2-1 Benin

Rwanda kept their qualification hopes alive with a vital 2-1 win over Benin in Kigali thanks to second half strikes by Innocent Nshuti in the 70th minute which was followed by a 75th minute penalty conversion by Djihad Bizimana to seal an important three points for the nation.

The victory significantly improves Rwanda's fighting chance of a qualification with just a point separating them from Benin who are behind Group D leaders, Nigeria.

Mauritania 0 - 1 Egypt

Record title holders, Egypt maintained their winning streak with a narrow 1-0 win over Mauritania thanks to a solitary strike in the dying minutes by Ibrahim Adel.

The win not only stretches Egypt's lead, but seals qualification to the 2025 showpiece for the North African giants who have now won four out of four of the qualifier fixtures.

Tanzania 0 - 2 DR Congo

The Leopards sealed their place in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 with an impressive 2-0 win over Tanzania away from home.

With the tie headed for a goalless stalemate, it was Meschak Elia's two late strikes in the 87th and 93rdminute that secured a ticket for the Leopards to next year's continental showpiece.

Niger 0 - 1 Angola

A strike in the opening minute by Zini was enough to secure Angola a place in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 finals.

Angola, who have now made it four straight wins comfortably lead Group F and are on their way to Morocco following Sudan's win over Ghana earlier in the afternoon which sees them five points behind Angola with just two matches to go.

Botswana - Cape Verde

Botswana saw their TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 chances spring to life when they edged Cape Verde 1-0 in Gaborone.

Thabang Sesyinyi's 52nd minute strike sees the southern African nations move up to second place behind the already qualified Egypt with just two matches to go.

Cape Verde will be disappointed in the result which sees them third in the group ahead of their final two fixtures.

Sierra Leone 1 - 0 Cote d'Ivoire

Reigning African champions, Cote d'Ivoire suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sierra Leone - result that has kept Group G open ahead of Match Day 05 and 06 of the qualifiers.

Despite both sides enjoying a fair amount of ball possession, it was the hosts who capitalised on a late chance thanks to a strike by Amadou Bakayoko in the 85th minute to secure the vital win. The result sees Sierra Leone move from the bottom of Group G to third behind Zambia, while the Elephants remain at the top.

Guinea-Bissau 0 - 0 Mali

Mali walked away with a point to maintain their second place in Group I of the qualifiers after they held Guinea-Bissau to a goalless draw.

The result sees Mozambique remain top of the group with a better goal difference over the west Africans.

Congo 1 - 1 South Africa

Congo came from behind to salvage a point against South Africa in a highly entertaining 1-1 draw.

Elias Mokwana's 33rd minute goal could have sealed qualification for the South Africans who finished third in the last edition. However, a goal in the dying minutes of the first half by Mons Bassouamina levelled matters for the two sides to share the spoils.