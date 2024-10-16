Zimbabwe: President Reassigns Two Cabinet Ministers

15 October 2024
The Herald (Harare)

President Mnangagwa has reassigned Cabinet Ministers Ambassador Fredrick Shava and Professor Amon Murwira with immediate effect. Professor Amon Murwira is now Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister while Ambassador Fredrick Shava takes over as the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

The reassignments were announced in a statement issued by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya on Tuesday evening.

Dr Rushwaya said the reassignments were done in terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

