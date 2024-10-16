Uganda: Museveni Asks UPDF to Focus On Agriculture, Professionalism

Turning his focus to agriculture, President Museveni called on the officers and local farmers to prioritize large-scale farming with irrigation, stressing crop diversification as crucial for addressing poverty.

President Museveni has commissioned 203 new officers into the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) at the Uganda Military Academy Kabamba (UMAK) Cantonment in Mubende District.

The newly minted officers, from Intake 07/24 and Intake 03/21-24, were commended for their dedication to professionalism and education within the military.

In his speech, President Museveni emphasized the importance of education in modern warfare, noting that a capable army needs more than just physical strength--it requires knowledge.

"A modern army requires more than just strength; it requires knowledge," he said, applauding the UPDF's investment in educational development and technical expertise for its personnel.

The President also highlighted plans to improve the academy's facilities, with future requirements raising the bar for entrants--O-level education for allied forces and A-level qualifications for Ugandan non-professionals.

Turning his focus to agriculture, President Museveni called on the officers and local farmers to prioritize large-scale farming with irrigation, stressing crop diversification as crucial for addressing poverty.

He particularly encouraged cotton farming and suggested small-scale farmers consider poultry and fish farming as additional income sources.

President Museveni inspects a paradeThe President urged the new officers to maintain discipline, avoid corruption, and ensure their well-being by engaging in productive activities, including enrolling their children in army schools and participating in the Wazalendo Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO).

Hon Huda Abadon Oleru, Uganda's Minister of State for Defence and Veterans Affairs, acknowledged Museveni's leadership in fostering professionalism within the army.

Lt Gen Sam Okiding, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, echoed the need for discipline and professionalism, quoting biblical verses to inspire the new officers.

Brig Gen Wycliffe Keita, Commandant of UMAK, also encouraged the officers to balance hard and soft skills while respecting the legacy of their predecessors.

The ceremony featured allied cadets from Rwanda and South Sudan, promoting regional cooperation. Outstanding students were recognized with awards, including John Muhenda (Best Overall), Andrew Tibyasa (Best in Field), Evans Atwine (Best Academics), and Samuel Ishimwe of Rwanda (Best Allied Student).

The event, attended by high-ranking military officials, government ministers, diplomats, and family members of the graduates, underscored the UPDF's modernization efforts and Uganda's dual focus on national security and agricultural development.