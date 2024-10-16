Uganda: Inadequate Learning Materials Frustrating New Curriculum At Public Schools, Say Teachers

Mary Gorrety Amuge, a Biology teacher and deputy headteacher at Lira Town College, highlighted the difficulties in understanding and implementing the curriculum, particularly with the project-based learning component.

The Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) exams have entered their second day, with approximately 370,000 students nationwide taking exams under two different curriculums.

Some are following the newly introduced lower secondary school curriculum, while others are still using a transitional examination based on the old system.

The shift to the new curriculum, which emphasizes a more practical and project-based approach, has elicited mixed reactions from both teachers and students. While some embrace the change, others struggle to adapt.

At St. Gracious Senior Secondary School in Lira City, Senior Four candidates arrived at their examination centers as early as 7:30am, well-prepared and equipped with the necessary materials to begin their tests.

These students are among the first cohort to sit for exams under the new curriculum, having prepared for the past four years.

Despite the readiness of students, teachers have faced challenges managing the new curriculum while preparing candidates.

Mary Gorrety Amuge, a Biology teacher and deputy headteacher at Lira Town College, highlighted the difficulties in understanding and implementing the curriculum, particularly with the project-based learning component.

"Despite the early government-led training sessions for teachers, many of us are still struggling to grasp how to handle the projects central to the new system," Amuge said.

She noted that while the curriculum aims to equip students with practical skills, its implementation has been hindered by several obstacles, especially in government schools that are ill-equipped to meet its demands.

"We lack the necessary resources such as textbooks, and the ICT facilities are inadequate. This has made it difficult for both teachers and students to fully engage with the curriculum," Amuge explained.

Some students have also encountered challenges during this transition. Samuel Opio, a candidate at Lira Town College, expressed frustration with the adjustments required by the new system.

"We didn't always have textbooks, so we had to rely on what the teachers could provide or look for information online, but even then, it wasn't always enough. I feel like we didn't get sufficient time to prepare for the exams, especially the projects," Opio shared.

In contrast, some students in private schools reported a smoother experience.

"We had plenty of time to revise and complete our projects early. But I know not all schools were as lucky as we were. Some of my friends in other schools said they didn't finish their projects on time," said Prisca Abwot, a candidate at St. Gracious Senior Secondary School.

Martine Ojok Anyuru, the principal of St. Gracious Schools in Lira City, explained that private institutions like his were able to cover the syllabus early, giving students ample time to revise before the exams.

"We had enough time to cover the syllabus, which has given our students confidence going into the exams," Anyuru noted.

However, he cautioned that for the new curriculum to be truly effective at the A-level, the government should consider piloting it before making it mandatory.

"This would help identify gaps and ensure a smoother transition," he suggested.

While teachers like Amuge recognize the potential benefits of the new curriculum in fostering practical skills, the transitional phase has been far from smooth, particularly for schools lacking essential infrastructure.

In Lira City, at least 3,931 candidates are sitting for their exams across 39 different examination centers, while 473 are taking the UCE transitional examination at 12 centers.