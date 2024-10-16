Uganda: Mao to Meet President Museveni Over Electoral Reforms Amidst Controversy

15 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Mao, while appearing before the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, chaired by MP Baka Mugabi, expressed confidence that the discussion with the President would facilitate a smooth passage through Cabinet.

Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Norbert Mao has revealed plans to meet President Yoweri Museveni to discuss proposed electoral reforms.

This meeting precedes the presentation of the reforms to the Cabinet and Parliament.

"After discussing with the President, I expect no objection from Cabinet, which will speed up the process of presenting the reforms to Parliament for debate and passing," Mao stated.

The Minister also addressed the lack of funds to establish the Constitutional Review Commission, which was intended to gather proposals from the public and stakeholders.

"We were not given funds to establish the Constitutional Review Commission," Mao explained. Instead, he directed the Uganda Law Reform Commission to collect proposals, which are now 99% complete.

Regarding the contentious Lumu bill, Mao confirmed that the Attorney General will present the government's position. As the President of the Democratic Party, Mao reiterated their opposition to the bill.

Mao's efforts to push through electoral reforms come amidst controversy and criticism from various stakeholders.

The outcome of his meeting with the President and subsequent presentations to Cabinet and Parliament will be closely watched.

