Kenya: Uganda, Kenya Strengthen Ties On Petroleum Importation

15 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

This meeting follows the successful start of direct petroleum products imports by Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) through Kenya's ports in Mombasa.

Uganda's Minister of Energy, Ruth Nankabirwa, has held a bilateral meeting with Kenya's Energy Minister, CS Opiyo Wandayi, to discuss the importation of refined petroleum products for the Ugandan market.

"We pledged to ensure a good working relationship between our countries and also emphasized the security of supply of petroleum products," Minister Nankabirwa stated. "These are great strides for all Ugandans."

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Principal Secretary MLiban, Commissioner for Petroleum Joseph C. Otieno, and technical officers from both Kenya and Uganda.

This development is a significant milestone for Uganda, marking the beginning of a new era in petroleum importation.

The partnership between Uganda and Kenya is expected to enhance energy security and cooperation between the two nations.

Minister Nankabirwa also noted, "This is a great milestone for all Ugandan citizens." The successful importation of petroleum products through Kenya's ports demonstrates the effectiveness of regional cooperation in addressing energy needs.

