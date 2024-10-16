Somalia: Somali Forces Strike Al-Shabaab Bases, Kill 10 Militants in Southern Mudug

16 October 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali National Army (SNA) executed a targeted operation in the early hours of Tuesday in the Southern Mudug region, successfully neutralizing 10 Al-Shabaab militants and dismantling their hideouts near Qeycad village, according to a statement from the Minister of Defence.

The operation, which signifies ongoing efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab's infrastructure, involved both ground troops and intelligence efforts to locate and strike at the heart of the terrorist group's activities in the area. Following the initial engagement, SNA forces are now actively pursuing remaining militants to prevent their regrouping or retreat to other safe havens.

The Minister of Defence emphasized the commitment of the Somali government to eradicate Al-Shabaab from Somali soil, stating, "This operation is part of our broader strategy to ensure the safety and security of all Somali citizens by rooting out terrorist elements wherever they hide."

This military action comes amidst a series of strategic operations aimed at weakening Al-Shabaab's hold in various regions of Somalia, reflecting a coordinated effort with local forces and international support to stabilize the country.

The local population has expressed cautious optimism, hoping that such operations will lead to lasting peace and security, allowing for the return of displaced persons and the resumption of normal life in conflict-affected areas.

The operation's outcome is seen as a testament to the improving capabilities of the Somali military, bolstered by training and support from international partners, aiming to assert government control and foster development in previously inaccessible regions.

