Zimbabwe: Closing the Gap - How Rural Africa is Fighting for Internet Access

blog

In most small villages in rural Zimbabwe, school-going children and teachers walk several kilometres daily to the nearest towns in search of an Internet connection to complete their work. These villages, like many others on the continent, remain largely disconnected from the digital world, leaving students like with limited access to online learning resources.

For millions across the continent, Internet access is more than just a luxury - it’s an important tool for education, economic opportunities, and a source of communication.

In Africa, the gap in digital access between cities and rural areas is wide. While big cities in countries like Kenya, South Africa, and Nigeria have stronger Internet networks, rural communities are often left behind, creating a system where some have better access than others. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), only 28% of Africa's urban population has access to the Internet, and in rural areas, this figure drops even lower.

For Africans who live in rural areas, poor Internet access isn't just an inconvenience - it keeps people in poverty, blocks access to important information, and limits access to opportunities.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, where farming is the main source of income, Internet access helps farmers get important updates on weather, market prices, and better farming methods. Without it, rural farmers struggle to compete and adapt to the climate crisis.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, as schools moved online, students in rural areas without internet were suddenly cut off from learning, increasing the education gap between rural and urban students. For women and girls, who already face more barriers to education, the lack of connectivity makes things even harder.

“In this age of digital evolution, internet access is as essential as electricity or clean water. It’s no longer a privilege but a basic human right,” says Walter Moyo, a coding instructor and advocate for digital inclusion in Zimbabwe. “Without Internet, we can not reach the students in the rural communities. Those guys are excluded from the information economy and denied opportunities to improve their lives.”

Moyo says more people around the world now see internet access as a basic right, with governments, organisations, and international groups recognising its importance for development.

In 2021, the United Nations Human Rights Council declared that "the same rights that people have offline must also be protected online", calling for countries to make efforts to provide affordable internet access for all. For Africa, this is especially relevant, as the continent could gain a lot if the Internet could be made more accessible.

Providing universal internet access in rural Africa is proving to be a tough challenge as it needs a lot of investment in infrastructure, especially in places already grappling with unreliable or no electricity. Private telecommunications companies often see these areas as unprofitable, so governments and NGOs must step in. However, the high cost of building this infrastructure and political challenges have slowed down progress.

Despite these challenges, efforts in Africa are making progress in closing the digital gap. Public-private partnerships play an important role in promoting digital inclusion, for example, Facebook’s Express Wi-Fi initiative has teamed up with local businesses to provide affordable Internet access in several African countries.

Governments are realising that digital inclusion is important in national development. Rwanda, seen as a leader in internet connectivity, launched a plan to improve broadband access nationwide, including in rural areas. Through initiatives like the 'Smart Rwanda Master Plan' and Connect Rwanda 2.0, the government aims to provide internet access to all schools and public institutions and encourages private sector investment in rural connectivity.

NGOs are also crucial in helping rural communities access the internet. Organizations like the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI) -https://a4ai.org/- push for policy changes that promote affordable Internet access and work with governments to lower data costs. Other initiatives, such as the Digital Ambassadors Program in Rwanda, train young people to teach digital skills and internet use in rural areas, enabling them to take advantage of new online opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Closing the digital gap in Africa needs solutions that involve policy changes and investment in infrastructure. Governments should make internet access a priority in their development plans and work together with the international community to fix infrastructure challenges in rural areas. Affordable data prices and public awareness campaigns are needed to ensure that even the poorest communities can benefit from Internet connectivity.

As Africa continues to grow and develop, the Internet will play an important role in shaping its future. Access to the digital world can empower rural communities, unlock new economic opportunities, and bring about innovation. But for this vision to become a reality, stakeholders - governments, private companies, and civil society - must work together to ensure that internet access becomes a universal right for all Africans, not just a select few.

For millions in rural Africa, the dream of a connected world remains out of reach, but with the right investments and laws, the digital gap can be closed, unlocking new opportunities for education, economic growth, and social inclusion.