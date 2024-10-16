Somalia: Somali FM Grilled By Senate Committee On Diplomatic Affairs

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi was grilled by the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, led by Senator Maryan Farah Kahiye, to delve into critical topics including the ongoing Somalia-Ethiopia negotiations, the budgeting for diplomatic missions, and reforms within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This closed-door session in the capital underscores the government's commitment to transparency and bolstering good governance practices.

Fiqi's discussions with the committee come at a pivotal time, with Somalia navigating complex diplomatic waters, particularly concerning the maritime dispute with Ethiopia. The dialogue focused on strategies to strengthen Somalia's position in international talks, reinforcing national interests while maintaining diplomatic decorum.

The committee also scrutinized the financial allocations for Somali embassies abroad, aiming to ensure efficient use of resources amidst calls for austerity and financial accountability. This review is part of a broader initiative to overhaul how diplomatic operations are funded, ensuring they align with national priorities and fiscal responsibility.

Additionally, the meeting tackled ministry reforms, with Fiqi outlining plans to streamline operations, enhance policy-making, and fortify the ministry's role in advancing Somalia's foreign policy objectives. These reforms are intended to make the ministry more agile and effective in an ever-changing global landscape.

Senator Maryan Farah Kahiye expressed satisfaction with the engagement, stating, "This session reinforces our commitment to not only discuss but actively shape our foreign policy and diplomatic engagements with clarity and strategic foresight."

The outcomes of these discussions are anticipated to influence Somalia's diplomatic strategy, enhance parliamentary oversight of foreign affairs, and set a precedent for future interactions between the executive and legislative branches on matters of international diplomacy.