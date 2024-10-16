Central Africa: Floods Leave 10 Million Children Out of School in West and Central Africa

16 October 2024
Radio France Internationale

An estimated 10 million children across Nigeria, Mali, Niger and the Democratic Republic of Congo are unable to attend school after devastating regional flooding, the charity Save the Children has said.

The severe rains, which have damaged or destroyed schools and displaced families, have left the education system in crisis.

Displacing nearly one million people, the floods have worsened an already fragile situation.

"For many children in West and Central Africa, the start of the school year is synonymous with sadness at the sight of their homes, schools and classrooms under water," Save the Children's Vishna Shah-Little said.

All four countries are experiencing large numbers of children missing the school year's start, with many schools closed due to severe damage.

The situation is especially dire in Niger and Mali, where the start of the school year has been postponed for weeks, affecting millions of learners.

Severe flooding in northeast Nigeria impacts one million, sparks disease, food shortage fears

Niger, Mali hit hard

Niger has delayed its school year by three weeks, impacting 3.8 million children. The floods have damaged or destroyed 5,520 classrooms, leaving many families without shelter.

Mali has postponed its school year by a month, with 3.8 million children affected by the delays in primary and secondary schools.

"As well as seeing their families devastated and their homes destroyed, the children have to come to terms with witnessing the flooding of their education," Shah-Little said.

In Nigeria, 3 million children are out of school in Borno state alone. Statewide closures have put another 2.2 million children out of school due to flooding.

Across the country, 30 out of 36 states have been hit by heavy rains, leaving 269 people dead and displacing 640,000.

Appeal to donors

Save the Children is urging donors to support a scaled-up response to the growing crisis. It also called on governments to provide alternative learning options and ensure schools are resilient to future extreme weather events.

In the DRC, flooding earlier this year destroyed 1,325 schools, impacting over 200,000 children. Currently, at least 59,000 children remain out of school, with the province of Tanganyika hardest hit.

Save the Children is pushing for a global response to the climate crisis, advocating for governments to phase out fossil fuel use and protect vulnerable populations.

"We are investing in strengthening early warning systems for floods to better anticipate and prepare for such shocks," Shah-Little added.

(With AFP)

