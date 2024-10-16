Zimbabwe: Govt Launches Summer Cropping Season

THE Government is today expected to launch the Presidential Agricultural Climate Proofing Input Support Programme (Pfumvudza/Intwasa) for the 2024-2025 summer cropping season in Buhera District, Manicaland Province.

The launch, to be held at Chief Gwevo in Buhera, signifies the commencement of the input distribution for summer cropping.

Traditional leaders who are championing the Zunde Ramambo project are expected to attend.

Other stakeholders, including farmers, agriculture benefactors, captains of industry, legislators and senior Government officials are also expected at the event that will herald the start of a new planting season.

Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Professor Obert Jiri said all was set for the launch of the inputs scheme.

"We are expecting His Excellency, President Mnangagwa to be our Guest of Honour and he will deliver the keynote address. The launch will also kick-start the official summer input distribution," said Prof Jiri.

The Presidential Community Fisheries Scheme will also be commissioned following the construction of six fishing ponds in Chief Gwevo's area that will be replicated across the country.

Fisheries and Aquaculture Resources Production is providing technical guidance on the construction of six fish ponds at two School Business Units and one Village Business unit. The School Business Units are located at Gwevo Primary and Secondary schools while the Village Business Unit is at Chief Gwevo's homestead.

Prof Jiri implored all farmers to adequately prepare for the season, given promising rains forecast by weather experts.

"Farmers must take precautions against pests and diseases for crops and livestock due to the expected persistent moisture content," said Prof Jiri.

The Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme has been redesigned to cater for vast differences in soils and climate in the country which has five agriculture regions.

Thus, the inputs programme is now tailor-made to distribute inputs according to the country's agro-ecological regions.

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) depots will ensure that only inputs suitable for particular agro-ecological regions are distributed to the respective regions.

The plan is to utilise 1 062 807 hectares under Pfumvudza/Intwasa with cereals covering 777 577 hectares, while an additional 286 230 hectares will be allocated to oilseeds.

The distribution of key farming inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides, seeds and irrigation equipment to holding centres across the country is at full throttle to ensure farmers are ready for planting as soon as the season sets in.

At least 3,5 million households, including 2,5 million from the communal, A1, small-scale commercial farming, and old resettlement areas, along with 500 000 in peri-rural regions are expected to benefit under the programme.

This comes as the Government was targeting to boost cereal crop production by 340 percent and achieve 3 274 200 tonnes this summer compared to 744 271 tonnes recorded in the 2023-24 season.

Prof Jiri applauded farmers' efforts in adhering to core principles of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme.

The GMB has also indicated that over 63 000 tonnes of agricultural inputs have been delivered to its provincial depots ahead of the summer cropping season.

The consignment includes essential seeds and fertilisers earmarked for distribution to farmers under the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

The inputs are being delivered to GMB depots in the provinces and will be delivered to farmers after the launch of the programme by President Mnangagwa today.

Pfumvudza is a concept of climate-proofing agriculture to maximise productivity per unit area even in drought periods. The standard plot measures 16m x 39m in size per household.

Statistics from the Agriculture Rural Development Advisory (ARDAS) indicate that over 36 000 tonnes of basal fertiliser have so far been delivered to the country's 10 provinces.

Meanwhile, farmers have so far prepared over 5 million plots which is over half of the targeted 9,5 million to guarantee food security.

As of last week, Mashonaland East was leading with 99 7680 plots from a target of 1, 6 million followed by Manicaland with 869 314 plots from a target of 1 356 000 plots.

Mashonaland West has prepared 776 738 plots from a target of 1 635 900 plots.

Mashonaland Central has prepared 769 936 plots from a target of 1,6 million plots, Midlands has prepared 611 322 plots from a target of one million plots.

Masvingo has prepared 129 136 plots from a target of one million.

Matabeleland North has prepared 26 748 plots from a target of 600 000 plots, and Matabeleland South has prepared 41 097 plots from a target of 500 000 plots.

Harare and Bulawayo have prepared 6 187 plots and 564 plots from a target of 150 000 plots and 50 000 plots, respectively.