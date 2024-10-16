Zimbabwe: Farmers Warned Against Planting With Recent Showers

Farmers should not start planting on the basis of the rains that have fallen in some parts of the country since Sunday, but should use the rains to accelerate land preparations to ensure a successful summer cropping season.

A forecast by the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has normal to above normal rainfall later this year, while the season will have a slow start. Even with decent rains, farmers still have to use good agronomic practices.

Met Department head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma said no significant rains had been received so far.

"So far we have received rainfall less than 5 millimetres in areas such as Harare, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland provinces and northern Manicaland," he said.

"Crops and places differ, so there is need to work with relevant authorities on when to plant. Meaningful rains depend on the crops that will be planted. More rains are expected next month," he said.

The onset of the rainfall season is when an area receives at least 20mm of rainfall in about three days and there is no dry spell for the next 10 days.

Maize requires 22mm and above to germinate and soya beans 30mm minimum to be on the safe side.

Seasons are changing because of climate change, as temperatures have risen.

Growing seasons have become shorter, precipitation patterns have changed and extreme precipitation events have increased in frequency and severity.

For the past years, planting of some crops could even start in mid-October due to more rainfall received during that time, but due to climate change, farmers are now planting from November to December as late seasons become the norm.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri agreed that the scattered rains experienced in the last few days were not for planting, and urged farmers to wait until they receive significant moisture to plant. But farmers could use these rains for land preparation, transplanting of irrigated tobacco and final harvesting of wheat.

"No, these rains are not for planting," said Prof Jiri when asked if farmers can start planting.

"Farmers should take advantage of the moisture to speed up land preparation. Farmers who rely on rain fed agriculture should intensify land preparation because the season is moving into a reliable season."

Farmers with irrigation could take the chance, since the earlier the crop is established, the better the harvest.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said farmers should work together with the Met Department and extension officers to get proper yields.

"What is critical for planting is moisture content. It is critical for farmers not to plant until they receive effective rainfall but moisture content differs from place to place.

"For those with irrigation, they can go ahead with planting. Those without irrigation should wait for more rains to come," he said.

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Association Trust president Mrs Depinah Nkomo weighed in saying: "As soon as we receive enough rains for planting, there is no time to waste. We are fully geared for another season. We have hope that we are going to produce a good harvest following the forecast."