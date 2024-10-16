Malawi: Fuel Scarcity in Malawi - Transporters Association Blames Forex Shortage

16 October 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The Transporter Association of Malawi (TAM) has shed light on the ongoing fuel scarcity affecting the nation, attributing the issue to significant foreign exchange challenges faced by fuel importers. In a statement, TAM spokesperson Frank Banda revealed that key players in the fuel supply chain, including Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) and the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), are struggling to settle payments with their suppliers due to the ongoing forex shortage.

"Our trucks are currently at the ports in Beira, Mozambique, and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, waiting to load fuel," Banda explained. "However, these operations are being delayed because of outstanding payment issues between fuel importers and their suppliers."

This revelation comes amid increasing public frustration over fuel shortages, with many motorists reporting long queues at service stations and rising prices in the black market. The situation has prompted concerns about the government's role in managing fuel supply logistics and maintaining effective communication with the public.

Banda emphasized the need for the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to recognize the logistical challenges in fuel importation and to counter any misinformation regarding the causes of the scarcity. He urged for greater transparency and collaboration to resolve the ongoing issues effectively.

On the other hand, MERA's Public Relations Officer, Fitina Khonje, confirmed that the current fuel scarcity is indeed linked to delays in securing foreign currency for transporters, reiterating the importance of addressing these financial hurdles.

As the situation develops, both TAM and MERA face mounting pressure to ensure a stable fuel supply for the nation, with citizens anxiously awaiting resolutions to the ongoing crisis.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.