Malawi: Fuel Scarcity in Malawi - Transporters Association Blames Forex Shortage

The Transporter Association of Malawi (TAM) has shed light on the ongoing fuel scarcity affecting the nation, attributing the issue to significant foreign exchange challenges faced by fuel importers. In a statement, TAM spokesperson Frank Banda revealed that key players in the fuel supply chain, including Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) and the National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA), are struggling to settle payments with their suppliers due to the ongoing forex shortage.

"Our trucks are currently at the ports in Beira, Mozambique, and Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, waiting to load fuel," Banda explained. "However, these operations are being delayed because of outstanding payment issues between fuel importers and their suppliers."

This revelation comes amid increasing public frustration over fuel shortages, with many motorists reporting long queues at service stations and rising prices in the black market. The situation has prompted concerns about the government's role in managing fuel supply logistics and maintaining effective communication with the public.

Banda emphasized the need for the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) to recognize the logistical challenges in fuel importation and to counter any misinformation regarding the causes of the scarcity. He urged for greater transparency and collaboration to resolve the ongoing issues effectively.

On the other hand, MERA's Public Relations Officer, Fitina Khonje, confirmed that the current fuel scarcity is indeed linked to delays in securing foreign currency for transporters, reiterating the importance of addressing these financial hurdles.

As the situation develops, both TAM and MERA face mounting pressure to ensure a stable fuel supply for the nation, with citizens anxiously awaiting resolutions to the ongoing crisis.