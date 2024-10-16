Zimbabwe: Ex-Chegutu West MP Dexter Nduna Remanded in Custody for Illegally Collecting Parking Fees From Motorists

16 October 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

CONTROVERSIAL former Chegutu West Member of Parliament (MP), Dexter Nduna has been dragged to court on charges of illegally collecting vehicle parking fees from motorists in Chegutu.

The 53-year-old Zanu PF politician appeared at the Chegutu Magistrates Court Tuesday facing fraud charges and had his bail application quashed. He was remanded in custody to October 29, 2024 for routine remand.

The State case, led by prosecutor Tafadzwa Vhore, is that the former lawmaker lied to motorists that a company linked to him, Team Chapter, was now in charge of collecting vehicle parking fees in the farming town and others across the country.

He went on to collect parking fees from two motorists, who later became suspicious and reported the matter to police, leading to his arrest.

Prosecutors argue Nduna acted unlawfully.

