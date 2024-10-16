Kenyans Urged to Embrace Innovation for Safer Online Spaces

Nairobi — Stakeholders in the security industry have underscored the importance of innovation and technology in enhancing online safety for Kenyans.

This comes on the back of the ongoing Securexpo East Africa held in Nairobi ,amid rising cybersecurity threats alongside a significant increase in internet users and digital transformation across the nation.

ICT Authority Director for programs and Standards Thomas Bwaley emphasized the need for collaboration between public and private sectors to implement advanced solutions addressing the growing security challenges.

He stressed that while the government aims to expand internet access through 1,450 ICT hubs and 25,000 public Wi-Fi hotspots, this expansion must be paired with increased awareness of online safety.

"The government has an ambitious plan and with that, securing the physical aspects of this infrastructure is critical," Bwaley stated.

He pointed out that cybersecurity is essential not only for the digital landscape but also for the safety of users.

On her part, Angela Kinyua, Managing Director of Montgomery Group East Africa, echoed Bwaley's sentiments, calling the expo a symbol of commitment to progress and collaboration in the security sector.

The expo serves as a platform for sharing best practices and exploring the latest innovations in physical and digital security, aiming for a safer future for East Africa.