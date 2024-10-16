Kenya: Gachagua's Legal Team Objects to Orengo's Appearance for National Assembly

Nairobi — Embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's legal team has objected to Governor James Orengo's appearance for the National Assembly citing his position as a State officer.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru argued that Orengo was a state officer serving as a first term governor and past decisions made by the house have squashed attempts of public officers to represent clients in the house due to conflict of interest.

"Governor James Orengo is a full-time serving state officer as per Article 260 of the constitution which bars a full time state officer from engaging in meaningful employment. It would be prejudicial for this house to allow Orengo to represent National Assembly in these proceedings," he said.

Njiru cited Kisii Deputy Governor Robert Monda case where Senate Speaker Amason Kingi allowed the preliminary objection raised by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei to disallow National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro from representing the Deputy Governor.

"Just recently this house which is a house of record during the impeachment of the Kisii Deputy Governor,the county assembly attempted to appear by legal counsel Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango MP) which was raised by Senator Cherargei which was sustained," he said.

Gachagua's counsel also buttressed his objection based on a High Court ruling by Justice Ogolla barring Governor James Orengo from representing Kenya Ports Authority Managing Director Daniel Manduku.

"A person engaged in direct employment cannot purport to appear and represent a party before this assembly.It will raise serious conflict of interst,the same will prejudice our client and also in violation of key provisions of the law," Njiru remarked.