Africa: Kenya's Roam E-Motorcycle Completes 6,000 Km Kenya-S. Africa Solar Journey

Nairobi — Roam Air, an African-made electric motorcycle, has completed a 6,000-kilometer solar-powered journey from Nairobi, Kenya, to Stellenbosch, South Africa.

The expedition highlights African ingenuity and sustainable innovation, with a focus on Kenya's leadership in clean mobility.

This journey was a collaborative effort between Roam, a pioneering African electric mobility company, and Stellenbosch University's (SU) Faculty of Engineering, with support from key partners such as SANEDI, Scatec, Charlie's Travel, and Throttle Pitstop.

Beginning on September 29, 2024, Roam Air traversed Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, and Botswana, finally arriving in Stellenbosch on the morning of October 16. As part of the initiative, two Roam Air motorcycles were donated to Stellenbosch University's Electric Mobility Lab to advance research on sustainable transport solutions tailored for Africa.

Accompanied by two solar-powered support vehicles, the journey coincided with South Africa's Transport Month, putting Roam Air's drivetrain, portable dual batteries, and solar recharging capabilities to the test in real-world conditions.

Throughout the expedition, the motorcycle's batteries were charged solely with solar energy, demonstrating the feasibility of clean energy for long-distance travel in Africa.

On the final leg, Roam Air covered 1,000 kilometers in under 18 hours, traveling from Kimberley to Africa's southernmost point, Cape Agulhas.

"This ambitious journey marks a significant step in proving the potential of sustainable electric mobility across sub-Saharan Africa," said Professor Thinus Booysen, founder of the Electric Mobility Lab at Stellenbosch University.

"Despite weather challenges and technical obstacles, the determination of our team and the resilience of Roam Air showcased the power of innovation and collaboration."

Roam Air, developed in Nairobi, is specifically designed for the varied African terrain. The journey also set a new record, with the motorcycle covering 113 kilometers on a single battery charge.

The team's route took them through some of Africa's most breathtaking landscapes, including the Victoria Falls and Chobe River, where they camped alongside wildlife, marveling at the continent's natural beauty.

Roam's Product Owner, Masa Kituyi, who participated in the journey as a rider, alongside Stephan Lacock, expressed the significance of the accomplishment.

"This journey marks a historic achievement for Roam Air and underscores the potential for African innovation. The enthusiasm from local communities reaffirmed the excitement surrounding electric mobility developed in Africa."

Roam Air's arrival aligns with Stellenbosch University's Electric Mobility Day on October 18, which will feature the launch of the Electric Mobility Lab.

At the event, the university will unveil a retrofitted 65-seater electric bus for Golden Arrow Bus Service and officially present Roam Air to the lab.

The occasion will gather government officials, industry leaders, and researchers to celebrate progress in electric mobility, with live demonstrations of electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

This groundbreaking journey serves as proof that clean energy solutions can drive more than vehicles--they can drive Africa toward a sustainable future. A documentary will capture the expedition's milestones, from setting a new battery range record to an unforgettable encounter with elephants along the Zambezi River.