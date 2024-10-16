Zimbabwe: Zim in Rapid Growth Despite Sanctions - Minister Muswere

Zimbabwe is experiencing rapid economic growth despite the punitive illegal sanctions imposed by the West since 2001, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has said.

He attributed the positive development to the strong leadership of President Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe's foreign policy, which focuses on neutrality and fostering mutually beneficial partnerships.

"What is of great importance is Zimbabwe's foreign policy, that we are a friend to all and an enemy to none," Dr Muswere told Sputnik Africa in an exclusive interview.

In the context of this policy, Dr Muswere emphasised the long-standing relationship between Zimbabwe and Russia, which is rooted in their shared struggle against colonialism.

"Russia played a pivotal role through providing moral, diplomatic and military assistance to African countries in order to overthrow colonialism in the African continent," he said.

"In the case of Zimbabwe, human capital development, in terms of training and arming and also intellectual diplomacy . . . the USSR provided a lot of financial support for Zimbabweans in order to have the right to self-determination."

With both Zimbabwe and Russia presently under severe unilateral Western economic sanctions, Dr Muswere emphasised the need for the implementation of several memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between the two countries aimed at transforming their political and historical relationship into a "comprehensive economic gain for our respective countries".

He highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry of Information in Zimbabwe and its counterpart in Russia, focused on building a resilient media ecosystem that empowers both nations to control their narratives and report accurately on events within their countries.

"So, we will continue to work together closely with the Ministry of Information from the Russian Federation as we seek to ensure that the correct story about Zimbabwe, about Africa is reported accurately," said Dr Muswere. He also highlighted Zimbabwe's commitment to working with progressive organisations like BRICS, which offer great potential.

"Joining BRICS has so many, numerous advantages. We share so many historical ties with most of the countries in BRICS, and it can also be a platform for us as a country in terms of trade.

"It can also help us as a country in terms of industrial growth and many other advantages in the international relations forum," he said.

Dr Muswere also highlighted the challenges posed by a global media landscape dominated by "Westernised" narratives, often fuelled by "weaponised" misinformation and disinformation aimed at undermining African perspectives.

"A perfect example is the Land Reform Programme, which the Government of Zimbabwe put in place. Zimbabwe had been a victim," he said.

He emphasised the importance of media sovereignty for Zimbabwe, highlighting the need to counter this global media imperialism.

"Media sovereignty is key in that African media strategy.

"It should reflect the facts from Africa, should reflect the ethics, the ethos, the heritage, the values of our continent and our region," said Dr Muswere. - Sputnik Africa/ The Herald.