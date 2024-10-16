Zimbabwe: Dembare Sharpen Arrows for Yadah

Tadious Manyepo — Dynamo's coach Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe wants his Glamour Boys to put the pieces back together well as they target to defend the Chibuku Super Cup.

The past four weeks have been particularly disappointing for the Harare giants who have lost three of their four games in all competitions.

They crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup when losing on penalties to Botswana side Orapa United before they appeared to settle in well in the local Premiership with a 2-1 win over Herentals.

But they have since suffered back-to-back defeats against CAPS United in the big Harare Derby last week and Chicken Inn on Sunday.

Both losses have drained whatever had remained in terms of their faithful whose numbers continue to dwindle at match venues by the week.

But Chigowe is hoping to steer DeMbare to the Chibuku Super Cup podium again.

The Glamour Boys face Yadah in a rescheduled Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final at Rufaro tomorrow.

They couldn't play the fixture alongside the rest of the teams the last time out as they were away in Botswana for the African club adventure that eventually ended in disarray.

And Chigowe, who was an assistant coach last year when Dynamos won the Chibuku Super Cup along with the automatic ticket to represent the country in the second-tier continental club championship, is keen to see the team win the honours again.

It is a competition that the veteran talent groomer is so eager to win, especially given that they have already eliminated themselves from the league picture.

"We are off the league championship race and it is in the Chibuku Super Cup that we stand a chance to claim it once again," said Chigowe.

"Not that we will not put extra effort in the league. We will throw the punches that Dynamos should throw.

"But we know we have the chance to win the Chibuku Super Cup.

"The past weeks haven't been too good for us but we still have the right quality to do the job.

"We are expecting to put in a lot of work in our quarter-final match against Yadah on Wednesday (tomorrow).

"It's a game that we need to win at all costs and step towards the finish line once more.

"We have won the Chibuku Super Cup and it is this tournament that enabled us to play in the CAF Confederation Cup and we would want to try again."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chigowe's cause will get a bit of help with some of his players who missed Sunday's defeat to Chicken Inn through suspension expected back into the squad.

"We will welcome back some of the players like Emmanuel Paga who missed the Chicken Inn game through suspension.

"We expect that to give us some sort of a lift as we bid to get past Yadah in the tournament," Chigowe added.

"We will also be keeping a closer eye on those injured. Some of them will be fit and we also expect them to play a role as well.

"We hope that our players in the national team (Emmanuel Jalai and goalkeeper Martin Mapisa) would have returned from South Africa and hopefully they can play a part because we need everyone in this fixture."

Yadah is a different kettle of fish though, especially with Warriors poster boy Khama Billiat would, just like Mapisa and Jalai, return from international duty.

While Billiat might play limited roles for the Miracle Boys given he was involved in both the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers Zimbabwe played against Namibia last Thursday and last night, Yadah can still pull it over Dynamos.

The churchmen often conjure up effective formulas to beat Dynamos especially where it matters the most.

They needed an outright win against the Glamour Boys on the last day of last season to survive the chop and they did so in emphatic style, totally outplaying Dynamos and getting the points that ensured their survival.

"Yadah is a good team and they want to pass the ball around. We know they pose a threat, a big one in our bid to retain the cup.

"So we are aware of that but we hope to execute our game plan well and be able to get over the line," said Chigowe.