Zimbabwe: Warriors Edge Closer to Afcon Finals

Zimbabwe . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .(0) 3

Namibia . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

Walter Musona was the toast of the Warriors last night with a brace that earned Zimbabwe back-to-back success over Namibia in their return leg of the 2025 AFCON qualifying matches at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

The Warriors now need to avoid defeat against Kenya in the next match next month to qualify for the finals.

Udinese star Jordan Zemura was the fans' man-of-the-match after an impressive second half when he played up-field.

Simba Bhora captain Musona showed great technique when he flighted the ball over badly exposed goalkeeper Edward Maova just five minutes after the restart, as the Warriors pumped in three goals in the second half to consolidate second place in Group J.

Prince Dube came in late on and added the third goal in the 89th minute, although the Namibians still had time to get a consolation courtesy of substitute Godwin Eiseb at the stroke of full time.

But the Warriors celebrations were not dampened by the goal as Zimbabwe brightened their chances of qualifying for the next AFCON edition to be held in Morocco in late 2025.

The victory came just hours after Group J leaders Cameroon had also claimed a double over Kenya to take their points tally to 10 points and become the first team from the pool to secure their place at next year's continental football jamboree.

Zimbabwe are not very far after yesterday's result. With eight points in the bag, the Warriors now have one foot in the 2025 AFCON edition as they need at most to avoid defeat against the Kenyans when they meet next month.

Kenya are third in the group standings with four points, following the back-to-back losses to five-time champions Cameroon. Namibia, with four defeats from as many games, are eliminated from the qualifying matrix, with two rounds of play left.

But Zimbabwe yesterday made a giant leap towards a return to the continental football jamboree. They were unconvincing in the first leg against the Namibians last Thursday when they scrapped a 1-0 win and the spotlight was on Michael Nees and his charges yesterday as they enjoyed the warm backing of vociferous Zimbabwean fans who thronged Orlando Stadium last night.

After a goalless first half, in which the Namibians dominated possession with 58 percent to Zimbabwe's 42, the Warriors turned around things after the break.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Musona grabbed a double and substitute Prince Dube put the icing on the cake with a cool finish late on to ignite wild scenes of celebrations among the predominantly Zimbabwean fans.

The fans were shut out of the first leg in which Zimbabwe struggled to play in front of empty seats at the same venue. But last night the ambience was different.

The Zimbabwean players seized the last 45 minutes to prove their class. Musona beat retreating goalkeeper Maova with a high ball in the 50th minute after the Brave Warriors had lost the ball in their half.

Then Jordan Zemura, who was a handful on the left side worked his magic inside the box and unleashed a rising shot that was blocked by Namibia defender's hand and the referee pointed to the spot.

Musona made no mistake when beating Maova with a powerful hit. Momentum swung in favour of the Warriors and the Namibia goalkeeper was forced to make an excellent save in the 78th minute from Zemura's curling left-footer.

Zimbabwe striker Terrence Dzvukamanja was a bit late to pounce on the rebound before the Brave Warriors cleared their lines.

But substitute Dube was at the right place at the right moment when Zemura made a good run down the left flank and sent in a low cross that evaded the Namibian defence.

The Tanzania-based forward had all the time to bring the ball under control and then smashed it behind the desperate keeper and his defenders in the 89th minute.

But Eiseb scored the consolation for the Namibians following a defensive error by Gerald Takwara, who had barely put a foot wrong the whole game.